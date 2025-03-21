WSC Statement on USL Announcement Concerning League Promotion and Relegation System

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Statement from Mitch Baruchowitz, Owner of Westchester Soccer Club, concerning the recent announcement from the USL that a supermajority of club owners voted to implement a promotion and relegation system, marking a groundbreaking decision that will reshape the future of professional soccer in the United States:

"One of the most important reasons we have formed and launched Westchester SC is the belief that USL embodies the most cohesive plan to grow the game of soccer at every level in North America. This announcement of promotion and relegation further aligns with our vision as a professional club in the most prosperous area of the United States to be part of a system that fits almost perfectly and logically with the way soccer is run in the rest of the world; it rewards excellence on the pitch and forces clubs to lean in on every area, especially on the development and cultivation of athletic talent. While we are just starting on our journey, we are more excited about what the future holds for our athletes and staff, our supporters, and our media and brand partners now more than ever before, and look forward to what we and all of USL have in store for the both the near and long term future of the sport. " - Mitch Baruchowitz

