Jacks to Host Carolina Core FC in US Open Cup Second Round

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Round of 32 matchups for the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup were announced today. The Charlotte Independence will host MLS NEXT Pro side Carolina Core FC on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC.

The Jacks reached the second round in dramatic fashion Thursday night, defeating the Long Island Rough Riders 2-3 in extra time. Rafael Jauregui netted his first two goals in the win, including a go-ahead goal in the 107th minute.

Carolina Core FC currently sit in 9th place in the MLS NEXT Pro standings. Carolina Core defeated Soda City FC in their first round matchup 4-2 on Thursday night. Carolina Core made it to the third round of the tournament in 2024, ultimately falling to North Carolina FC.

Tickets start at $18. Buy now.

The 2025 USL League One Season continues on Friday, March 28 for the Jacks as they host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Visit CharlotteIndependence.com for ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.