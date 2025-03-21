Velocity FC Takes on FC Naples at Home

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC is set to face off against FC Naples this Saturday, March 22, at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, and the matchup presents a prime opportunity for Velocity FC to secure its first league win of the season.

Last weekend's home opener ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against rivals One Knoxville SC. Velocity FC maintained control for much of the match before Knoxville staged a late comeback, equalizing in the final moments.

Velocity's first goal came in the opening half, when midfielder Derek Waldeck sent in a well-placed corner that was headed into the net by defender Camron Miller. The team extended their lead shortly after halftime, capitalizing on an inadvertent own goal by One Knoxville SC.

Reflecting on his goal, Miller said:

"(Waldeck) always puts a good ball into the near post. I was expecting it to be there, and when it arrived, it was there, and I put it in."

Despite holding a two-goal advantage, Velocity FC conceded twice late in the second half. Head coach Leigh Veidman addressed the team's need for greater consistency:

"It's frustrating to let a two-goal lead slip at home," Veidman said. "We need to maintain focus for the full 90 minutes."

Velocity FC aims to bring its full intensity to the pitch this weekend as they look for their first home victory. After a hard-earned 1-0 overtime win on the road against Ballard FC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 19, the team will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's match.

Their opponents, FC Naples, currently sit second in the USL League One standings. The first-year club has had an impressive start, opening the season with a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and following it up with a 2-0 victory over Forward Madison FC.

With FC Naples riding early-season momentum and Spokane Velocity FC hungry for their first league win, Saturday's showdown promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

