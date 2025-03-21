Tormenta FC to Host FORO SC in Open Cup Second Round on April 1

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC secured a decisive 3-0 victory last night over Harbor City FC in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. This win propels Tormenta FC into the Second Round, where they will host FORO SC from Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, April 1, from Tormenta Stadium.

The Second Round winners will move on to the Third Round (April 15-16), where they will be pitted against 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship. The upcoming opponent, FORO SC, has garnered attention for their consecutive "cupsets," including a recent victory over USL League One side Texoma FC in the First Round. Tormenta FC has also established itself as a formidable contender in the U.S. Open Cup, having reached the Round of 32 in both 2022 and 2024. The team aims to build on this legacy in the current tournament.

Fans can attend the Second Round match at Tormenta Stadium, with tickets to be available here. The match will be streamed live on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

