Former USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante Joins Texoma FC

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of two-time back to back USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Asante joins Texoma FC from an incredibly successful USL Championship career where he appeared for the likes of Las Vegas Lights, Indy Eleven, and most notably, Phoenix Rising FC. He appeared 205 times in the USL Championship and playoffs, scoring over 57 times and adding a whopping 63 assists, leading to a goal contribution every other game during his league career.

"Solomon is a special player and is an incredible announcement for any club." said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "We are blessed to be welcoming a player that has virtually won every accolade across the USL."

Asante arrives with a trophy cabinet of accolades including multiple Western Conference and regular season titles with Phoenix as well as winning the Burkinabé Premier League in 2012 with ASFA Yennenga. Not only is he an accomplished player as a part of a team, but Asante has also earned multiple individual honors including being named USL Championship MVP twice in back to back seasons in 2019 and 2020 and being named Ghanaian Player of the Year in 2017

"You look at the career he has had, the awards he has won throughout his USL career, I am incredibly excited to have him as a part of the team" said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. "Besides being a goalscoring and attacking threat, he is a fantastic human being who will be looking to guide and mentor our younger attackers to follow in his footsteps."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

