Dutch National Mink Peeters Latest Addition to Westchester Soccer Club for Inaugural Season in USL League One

February 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today continued its expansion of its roster for their inaugural season in USL League One by adding attacking midfielder Mink Peeters to the roster. WSC will officially open their first season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27. Peeters' contract is subject to approval by the league.

Peeters (Nijmegen, Netherlands) started his youth career with the academy of PSV Eindhoven in 2007. Four years later, he switched to AFC Ajax. As he progressed through the C1, B2 and B1 teams, he attracted the interest of foreign clubs including Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid. In 2014, he signed with Spanish club Real Madrid and was assigned to the youth team. While playing for the Juvenil A team (10 goals, 16 assists), he went on to win the 2017 Copa de Campeones with the side, besides reaching the semifinal of the UEFA Youth League.

He began his professional career with Real Madrid B IN 2017, and has played for Almere City, Lleida Esportiu, FC Volendam II, Gulf United FC side from the United Arab Emirates (19 games, 7 goals, 8 assists) and in early 2024 joined Austrian side SV Lafnitz.

Peeters joins a roster that already include a strong group of Americans with USL experience, including: wing back Kemar Lawrence, fullback Samory Powder, midfielder Conor McGlynn and defender Stephen Payne, midfielder Andrew Jean-Baptiste, defender Joel Johnson newcomer midfielder Bryan Vazquez, defenders Bobby Fertil-Pierre, Rashid Tetteh and Noah Powder midfielder Jonathan Bolanos, forward "J.C." Obergon Jr. midfielder/winger Prince Saydee goalkeeper Dane Jacomen and a trio of Dutch natives in midfielders Daniel Bouman, Dean Diego Guezen and striker Koen Blommestijn.

The club will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season this coming April. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 11, 2025

Dutch National Mink Peeters Latest Addition to Westchester Soccer Club for Inaugural Season in USL League One - Westchester SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.