PORTLAND, Maine - Wherever the road takes us, our hearts will remind us of home. Today, Portland Hearts of Pine introduced the Bandit Kit, its latest love letter to its home state and Maine's endearing traditions.

For nearly five decades, under the cover of darkness on February 13th, Valentine Bandit has hung hundreds of simple red hearts on buildings across Portland to spread love and warmth during the depths of Maine's long winters. This recurring tradition of communal love and kindness, an act distinct in its anonymity and simplicity, inspired the minimalist polka-heart pattern of Hearts' Bandit Kit. The repeated red hearts, set against a white background, are a tribute to the small but meaningful gestures that weave together the tight-knit fabric of the Maine community.

"There's something about seeing those hearts scattered across town - a quiet reassurance that, even in the cold and solitude, we are connected," explained Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, founder, Portland Hearts of Pine. "The Bandit Kit is a tribute to those unsung acts of kindness and the fabric of our community that make Maine so special. We hope it's a reminder to cherish connections, spread love, celebrate the little things, and bring warmth and light to others, even in the darkest days."

While incorporating local culture, heritage, and legacy, the modern jersey design also draws from iconic soccer styles from around the world, including the heart-shaped flower petal motifs of Dutch club Heerenveen's historic kit, and the bold and classic polka dot patterns of the French Women's National Team's 2019 World Cup jersey.

On the sleeve of the Bandit Kit is The Dempsey Center, a partnership representative of the love and kindness inherent to Mainers. Founded by actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey with the mission to help make life better for people impacted by cancer, The Dempsey Center provides personalized, no-cost cancer care to patients and their loved ones. With multiple locations across Maine and game-changing online resources through Dempsey Center Connects, the organization offers comfort and unwavering support when it's needed most for thousands of Mainers and beyond.

"This Bandit Kit is a representation of our unwavering sense of togetherness and our love of Maine. It is truly special for the Dempsey Center to partner with Hearts of Pine as we celebrate community and spread the word about our mission to provide support for loved ones with cancer," said Patrick Dempsey, founder of the Dempsey Center and actor.

If there's a physical place that embodies the shared spirit of togetherness represented by the Bandit Kit, it's Bubba's Sulky Lounge, a dancehall-meets-antique shop that's been a hub of connection and community for Portland since 1961. For this reason, Hearts chose Bubba's as the site of inspiration and visual content for its marketing campaign behind the jersey.

The Bandit Kit, produced by Hummel, will be worn at select home and away games, and will be available for purchase in short-sleeve, long-sleeve, women's cut, and youth sizes beginning today online at shop.heartsofpine.com and tomorrow at the Hearts' retail store (65 Hanover Street, Portland).

For this special reveal, Hearts invites the community to join them tomorrow, February 12th, beginning at 11:00 AM to experience the jersey up close - feel the fabric, see the details, and try it on for size. The first 100 people to purchase it at the retail store will receive a free 'Bandit' scarf that was specially designed for this kit release. The store is open throughout the month of February, Wednesday through Sunday, from 11am to 6pm.

