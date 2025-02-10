Houston Dash Hire Jaime Frias as Assistant Coach

February 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash hired Jaime Frias as an assistant coach, the team announced today. Frias brings more than two decades of experience to the team at the collegiate and international level.

"We are delighted to add an experienced coach in Jaime to our technical staff. He has extensive experience and knowledge of the game at many levels, coaching in high performance environments during his tenure with the U.S. Youth National Teams," Dash President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Additionally, it's wonderful to welcome Jaime and his family as already existing members of our community with many ties in Houston and throughout the region."

Frias joins the Dash after serving as the head coach of the University of Houston women's soccer program for three seasons. He led the team to a new era in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The Cougars defeated West Virginia University on Oct. 1, 2023, to secure their first victory in conference play and the first victory for the athletics department in the new conference. In his second season, Frias led the Cougars to the best start in program history with a 6-0-1 record.

"I want to thank Angela and Fabrice (Gautrat) for giving me the opportunity to join this wonderful organization. The vision they share for the club and the plan in place to provide our fans with a world-class product resonates with me tremendously," Frias said. "Personally, it is a dream come true to coach at the professional level in the city I grew up in."

Frias joined the Cougars after spending two stints with the University of Virginia Cavaliers. He helped the team win three ACC regular season titles plus the ACC tournament in 2012. He joined U.S. Soccer between his two stints with the Cavaliers to serve as the head coach of the U-18 Women's National Team and assistant coach with the U-20 Women's National Team from 2017-2019. He also served as the head coach of the U-16 Youth National Team prior to leading the U-18 category. In addition to his national team head coach experience, Frias assisted in three U-20 Women's World Cups (2012, 2014, 2018) where he helped the U.S. secure the 2012 FIFA U-20 World Cup title.

"Jaime brings extensive experience both at the collegiate and international level that will serve our players well in their development," Gautrat said. "He will play a key role in building a new culture for the team that will serve as the foundation for consistent success. We're excited to add him to the staff and the impact he will bring for the season ahead and beyond."

Frias began his coaching career at the Centenary College of Louisiana in 2000 as an assistant coach for two years. He joined Stephen F. Austin State University in 2003 as an assistant coach and was promoted to head coach in 2005. He led the Lumberjacks to three Southland Conference titles (two regular season and one tournament championship) and one NCAA Tournament appearance from 2005-2007. In 2005, Frias was voted the Southland Conference Coach of the Year. Following his success at Stephen F. Austin, Frias went to the University of Nevada as the head coach of the program for the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He led the team to the finals of the 2009 WAC Tournament and the most conference victories in program history.

Frias currently holds the United States Soccer Federation National "A" license and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education from Centenary College of Louisiana. He played four years for Centenary and was a captain of the team for two seasons.

