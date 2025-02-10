Kansas City Current Announces Partnership with Award-Winning CITYDOGS KC

February 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a partnership with award-winning CITYDOGS KC, a dog daycare center providing industry-leading dog care to four-legged friends across the Kansas City area on Monday. CITYDOGS offers luxury boarding, stylish grooming, daycare services and a dog park to furry companions across the KC metro. CITYDOGS KC becomes the club's official dog boarding partner.

We are excited to announce our partnership with CITYDOGS KC," said KC Current Vice President of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "We look forward to how our partnership with CITYDOGS KC will provide industry-leading pet companion care to our players' and fans' furry family members."

CITYDOGS KC operates out of the heart of Kansas City in the Crossroads District, with a 40,000 square foot dog park to complement their boarding, grooming and daycare services. The organization was recently recognized by The Pitch KC, winning Best Pet Groomer of 2024. Founded in Kansas City, CITYDOGS KC aims to serve the pets and pet families in Kansas City with service that reflects the dynamic downtown it calls home.

"At CITYDOGS KC, we believe every dog and their owner deserves a space where they can feel safe, happy, and loved," said Erin Dean, Owner, CITYDOGS KC. "Our mission is to provide exceptional care and create a community that supports both dogs and their owners."

CITYDOGs KC will provide complimentary housing for Current players' dogs while the team is both on the road and at home. Additionally, Current fans can expect to see the Teal Mobile at CITYDOGs throughout the 2025 season and enjoy co-branded in-stadium activations at CPKC Stadium during Kansas City Current home matches.

