Houston Dash Sign NWSL Champion and Swedish International

February 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team signed midfielder Evelina Duljan for the 2025 season. She is the eighth new player to join the squad for the upcoming campaign and the sixth addition to the roster that has won an NWSL championship or league trophy.

"We are excited to welcome Evelina to the team, she is a talented young player that brings extensive experience after beginning her professional career as a teenager. Her versatility, vision and championship mindset will be a great addition to the group and we are excited to have her continue to develop under the guidance of our staff," Dash President of Women's Football, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "She is excited about this opportunity in Houston, and we look forward to her joining the group this preseason."

The Swedish international won the 2024 NWSL championship with the Orlando Pride. She appeared in eight regular season games for the Pride last year and appeared in three matches during the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. She scored a goal against Racing Louisville FC in the Summer Cup, her first goal for the team.

"I am very excited to join the Houston Dash as they build a new identity under Angela and Fabrice (Gautrat)," Duljan said. "I look forward to meeting my teammates soon and meeting the fans at our first match of the year."

Duljan won her first trophy with Juventus in 2023 when the Italian squad lifted the domestic cup. She appeared in 23 regular season matches for Juventus, tallying an assist in the 1-1 draw with Sassuolo. She also played at the U-19 level for Juventus and helped the team reach the final four of the tournament.

The 21-year-old began her professional career in Sweden for her hometown club, Kristianstads DFF. She signed a professional contract as a 14-year-old and made her professional debut on May 25, 2017, in a 1-0 victory over Piteå. She finished with eight appearances and one assist in her debut season. She appeared in 52 matches for Kristianstads, where she scored four goals and tallied two assists. She also spent part of the 2021 season on loan with Växjö in Sweden.

At the international level, Duljan has represented Sweden from the U-17 to U-23 level and helped the team reach the semifinals of the UEFA Women's U-19 Championship in 2022. She earned her first cap for the U-23 squad last year in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Oct. 28.

The Dash will open the 2025 season on March 14 against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for the match are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.