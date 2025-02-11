Rosters Announced: 24 PVF All-Stars Set to Play in Indy on CBS

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







The rosters are set as 24 of the best of the best in the United States and the World are set to converge on Indy for the 2025 PVF All-Star Match. The contest is slated for Saturday, February 22 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill with four players apiece. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 fans of Pro Volleyball Federation cast ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

Four players who won major awards in the league a year ago are represented - Leah Edmond of Atlanta (MVP, Outside Hitter of the Year), Orlando's Kaz Brown (Middle Blocker of the Year), Atlanta's Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Alisha Childress of Vegas (Most Inspirational Player).

PVF's history-making All-Star match begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Teams

Team Collier

No. Player Team Position College

13 Leah Edmond Atlanta Vibe OH Kentucky

9 Morgan Hentz Atlanta Vibe L Stanford

17 Megan Lush Columbus Fury OH Penn State

8 Marin Grote Grand Rapids Rise MB Washington

15 August Raskie Grand Rapids Rise S Oregon

2 Sydney Hilley Indy Ignite S Wisconsin

23 Kaitlyn Hord Omaha Supernovas MB Nebraska/Penn State

6 Brittany Abercrombie Orlando Valkyries OPP USC

14 Adora Anae Orlando Valkyries OH Utah

7 Ronika Stone San Diego Mojo MB Oregon

21 Camryn Hannah Vegas Thrill OPP Penn State

11 Hannah Maddux Vegas Thrill OH South Alabama

Team Shondell

No. Player Team Position College

9 Merritt Beason Atlanta Vibe OPP Nebraska

22 Khori Louis Atlanta Vibe MB Florida State

4 Carli Snyder Grand Rapids Rise OH Florida

7 Leketor Member-Meneh Indy Ignite OH Pittsburgh

19 Azhani Tealer Indy Ignite OPP/MB Kentucky

10 Camila Gómez Omaha Supernovas L Texas A&M

5 Brooke Nuneviller Omaha Supernovas OH Oregon

11 Kaz Brown Orlando Valkyries MB Kentucky

1 Pornpun Guedpard Orlando Valkyries S ----------

2 Shara Venegas San Diego Mojo L Universidad Metropolitana

6 Alisha Childress Vegas Thrill S Penn State

12 Berkeley Oblad Vegas Thrill MB Utah

