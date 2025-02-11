San Diego Mojo's Stone, Venegas Selected for Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas have been selected to the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match, the league office announced on Tuesday. Stone and Venegas are among 24 players selected across the league to play in the PVF's first-ever all-star game on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis.

All eight PVF teams are represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill with four players apiece. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier. Stone will play on Team Collier and Venegas will compete for Team Shondell.

Stone has played in and started all eight matches for the Mojo this season and is one of two San Diego players to appear in 29 sets. The San Jose, Calif. native has tallied 16 blocks, 54 kills and one service ace on the season for 71 total points, averaging 2.45 points per set, while also recording 36 digs and one assist. Her 16 blocks are tied for ninth in the PVF while her 0.55 blocks per set are seventh best in the league.

Venegas has appeared in seven matches with seven starts and appeared in 25 sets. For the year, the Puerto Rico native has 100 digs, the 10th-most in the league, and 25 assists. She is averaging four digs per set, the second-highest ranking in the PVF.

Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 fans of Pro Volleyball Federation cast ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS."

Four players who won major awards in the league a year ago are represented - Leah Edmond of Atlanta (MVP, Outside Hitter of the Year), Orlando's Kaz Brown (Middle Blocker of the Year), Atlanta's Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Alisha Childress of Vegas (Most Inspirational Player).

PVF's history-making All-Star match begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Team Roster

Team Collier

13 Leah Edmond, Atlanta Vibe, OH

9 Morgan Hentz, Atlanta Vibe, L

17 Megan Lush, Columbus Fury, OH

8 Marin Grote, Grand Rapids Rise, MB

15 August Raskie, Grand Rapids Rise, S

2 Sydney Hilley, Indy Ignite, S

23 Kaitlyn Hord, Omaha Supernovas, MB

6 Brittany Abercrombie, Orlando Valkyries, OPP

14 Adora Anae, Orlando Valkyries, OH

7 Ronika Stone, San Diego Mojo, MB

21 Camryn Hannah, Vegas Thrill, OPP

11 Hannah Maddux, Vegas Thrill, OH

Team Shondell

9 Merritt Beason, Atlanta Vibe, OPP

22 Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe, MB

4 Carli Snyder, Grand Rapids Rise, OH

7 Leketor Member-Meneh, Indy Ignite, OH

19 Azhani Tealer, Indy Ignite, OPP/MB

10 Camilla Gomez, Omaha Supernovas, L

5 Brooke Nuneviller, Omaha Supernovas, OH

11 Kaz Brown, Orlando Valkyries, MB

1 Pornpun Guedpard, Orlando Valkyries, S

2 Shara Venegas, San Diego Mojo, L

6 Alisha Childress, Vegas Thrill, S

12 Berkeley Oblad, Vegas Thrill, MB

