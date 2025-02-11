Fury Host Orlando Valkyries in Mid-Week Matchup

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (1-7) continue the 2025 regular season on Wednesday, February 12th inside Nationwide Arena when they host the Orlando Valkyries (5-4) at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube/RESN.

The Columbus Fury look forward to their first matchup against the Valkyries in the 2025 season. Coming off their first win against the Grand Rapids Rise in a five-set thriller [21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 15-8] on February 7th, the Fury are looking to start a winning streak. "I think victory like this helps the staff believe that we can win," Head coach Angel Perez said. "Hopefully we have a statement win somewhere soon, but I think it's a good start and hopefully things start to turn around for us."

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Valkyries enter the match against Columbus on a three-game win streak that started with their victory against Omaha on February 2nd. The Valkyries have gone on to earn results against the Atlanta Vibe (4-5) and Indy Ignite (4-4). The Valkyries also lead the Pro Volleyball Federation in attacking efficiency (.272) and service aces, averaging 1.17 aces per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Orlando for the fifth time in series history and first time in 2025. The Fury have a 2-2 all-time record against the Rise and last defeated Orlando at home 3-1 on April 26, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.