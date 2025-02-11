Four Vibe Players Selected for All-Star Match

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match has finalized the roster, having four Atlanta Vibe players selected to compete on Saturday, February 22, at the Fishers Event Center. The match will be broadcast nationally by CBS Sports at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond (#13), libero Morgan Hentz (#9), opposite hitter Merritt Beason (#5), and middle blocker Khori Louis (#22) will be representing the Vibe in a match with the top talent in the league.

In the match, there will be 24 players competing on two separate teams: Team Collier (Georgia Tech Head Coach) and Team Shondell (Purdue Head Coach). Hentz and Edmond will join Team Collier for the match, while Beason and Louis will find themselves on Team Shondell. Check out these selected players and their impact in the season so far:

Outside hitter #13 Leah Edmond is in the top 10 in the league in kills with 118, averaging 3.37 kills per set. She is also the top in blocks (21) and has accumulated 156 total points, placing her third in total points in the league. Totaling 17 service aces on the season, Edmond holds the second-highest aces per set average in the league at .49. As the 2024 All-PVF First Team selection, League MVP, and Outside Hitter of the Year, Edmond continues to prove she is a force to be reckoned with in 2025.

Libero #9 Morgan Hentz is simply in a league of her own. As the top libero in the PVF, she leads the entire league in digs with 163, averaging an impressive 4.66 digs per set. To put it into perspective, the player behind her trails by 32 digs-a testament to her defensive excellence. A world-class libero, Morgan has proudly represented the United States on the international stage, bringing her elite skills to every match.

Opposite hitter #5 Merritt Beason ranks in the top 10 in the league in kills with 95, averaging 3.17 kills per set. She is also in the top 10 in service aces (6) and has accumulated 108 total points. A former Nebraska standout, Beason is a rookie making an immediate impact in professional volleyball as the #1 draft pick in the PVF draft.

Middle blocker #22 Khori Louis, in her rookie season, has made an outstanding impact both defensively and offensively. She is first in the entire league in the kill percentage category, averaging a kill efficiency of .504, meaning she scores on more than every other ball. She is also ranked third in the league in hitting efficiency percentage with .411. Just behind the top ten, Louis totaled 14 blocks on the season, averaging .41 blocks per set.

With the days counting down, make sure you keep an eye out for the selections for the All-Star match.

