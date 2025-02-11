Megan Lush Named to PVF All-Star Roster

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury captain and two-time NCAA national champion Megan Lush has been named to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Roster, the league announced on Wednesday. Lush joins 23 other all-stars to participate in the inaugural PVF All-Star game in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 22nd.

Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill with four players apiece. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 fans of Pro Volleyball Federation cast ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

Four players who won major awards in the league a year ago are represented - Leah Edmond of Atlanta (MVP, Outside Hitter of the Year), Orlando's Kaz Brown (Middle Blocker of the Year), Atlanta's Morgan Hentz (Libero of the Year) and Alisha Childress of Vegas (Most Inspirational Player).

PVF's history-making All-Star match begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

