Grote, Raskie, and Snyder Selected for Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Three Grand Rapids Rise players have been selected to compete in the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Rise middle blocker Marin Grote and setter August Raskie will play for Team Collier, while outside hitter and Week 3 PVF Player of the Week Carli Snyder will represent Team Shondell.

Grote has tallied 37 kills (.356), 19 digs, 16 blocks, and four aces across 27 sets. In her second season with the Rise, she leads the franchise in career sets played (133) and blocks (85).

Raskie has recorded 312 assists, 99 digs, 28 kills, four blocks, and three aces this season. She has notched a double-double in seven of eight matches, and her .413 attack percentage ranks second in the League.

Snyder currently leads the Rise with 111 points (91 kills, 10 blocks, and 10 aces) and has added 86 digs. She is coming off a season-high 23-point, 20-kill performance against the Columbus Fury on Feb. 7.

Every PVF team is represented in the All-Star lineup, with the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries, and Vegas Thrill leading the way with four players each. The teams will be coached by two volleyball legends in Purdue's Dave Shondell and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

Selection was based on a combination of factors, including fan voting, which saw more than 10,000 ballots cast. Coaches contributed votes for their own players and others, while PVF's volleyball operations staff analyzed stats and top performers from the 2025 season.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

The history-making PVF All-Star Match begins at 1:30 p.m. at Fishers Event Center, home of the league's newest franchise, Indy Ignite. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more details and ticket availability, visit ProVolleyball.com.

