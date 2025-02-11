Four Valkyries Selected for 2025 PVF All-Star Match

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries will have four representatives compete in the inaugural PVF All-Star match on Saturday, February 22, where it will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Every team is represented in this year's All-Star match, with the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill headlining the match with four players apiece. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

Valkyries opposite Brittany Abercrombie and outside hitter Adora Anae will be part of Team Collier, while middle blocker Kaz Brown and setter Pornpun Guedpard will play for Team Shondell.

Abercrombie currently leads the league in points (169) and kills (152), with eight consecutive matches posting at least 12 kills. She broke a Pro Volleyball Federation record with 33 points in a five-set match dating back to January 19 against Vegas.

Anae eclipsed 124 kills, 99 digs, nine blocks and four service aces this season. In all nine matches, Anae has recorded at least nine digs, including a season-high 18 digs against Vegas on January 19.

Brown, Pro Volleyball Federation's Middle Blocker of the Year in 2024, has 71 kills on a 31% hitting efficiency, and 17 blocks, good for eighth in the league.

Guedpard has posted 318 assists and 92 digs so far this year. She tied a PVF record with 44 assists in a three-set match versus Omaha on February 2.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Teams

Team Collier

No. Player Team Position College

13 Leah Edmond Atlanta Vibe OH Kentucky

9 Morgan Hentz Atlanta Vibe L Stanford

17 Megan Lush Columbus Fury OH Penn State

8 Marin Grote Grand Rapids Rise MB Washington

15 August Raskie Grand Rapids Rise S Oregon

2 Sydney Hilley Indy Ignite S Wisconsin

23 Kaitlyn Hord Omaha Supernovas MB Nebraska/Penn State

6 Brittany Abercrombie Orlando Valkyries OPP USC

14 Adora Anae Orlando Valkyries OH Utah

7 Ronika Stone San Diego Mojo MB Oregon

21 Camryn Hannah Vegas Thrill OPP Penn State

11 Hannah Maddux Vegas Thrill OH South Alabama

Team Shondell

No. Player Team Position College

9 Merritt Beason Atlanta Vibe OPP Nebraska

22 Khori Louis Atlanta Vibe MB Florida State

4 Carli Snyder Grand Rapids Rise OH Florida

7 Leketor Member-Meneh Indy Ignite OH Pittsburgh

19 Azhani Tealer Indy Ignite OPP/MB Kentucky

10 Camila Gómez Omaha Supernovas L Texas A&M

5 Brooke Nuneviller Omaha Supernovas OH Oregon

11 Kaz Brown Orlando Valkyries MB Kentucky

1 Pornpun Guedpard Orlando Valkyries S

2 Shara Venegas San Diego Mojo L Universidad Metropolitana

6 Alisha Childress Vegas Thrill S Penn State

12 Berkeley Oblad Vegas Thrill MB Utah

Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 fans of Pro Volleyball Federation cast ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

PVF's history-making All-Star match begins at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com.

