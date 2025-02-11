Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)







This past week TJ Warren scored a franchise-best 47 points for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, the Frontier League's Brockton Rox were acquired by an ownership group that includes MLB Hall of Fame player Jim Rice, and Purdue's Dave Shondell and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collie were named head coaches for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Game on February 22nd.

Highlights from this week come from the NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Frontier League, Carolina League, Pro Volleyball Federation, Major League Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, and Premier Lacrosse League.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, defeated the Cleveland Charge in overtime, 136-133 at the Public Auditorium. Warren, 31-years old (6'8, 234-pounds), showcased a dominant performance for the Westchester Knicks, recording a career-high 47 points on 60.9-percent shooting (14-23), and tying his career-high with seven made threes on 53.8-percent shooting (7-13), also adding 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. The historic display sets a new franchise record for the most points recorded in a single game, surpassing the previous record set last season by Brandon Goodwin (44 points) on February 1, 2024, against the Wisconsin Herd.

Westchester Knicks TJ Warren EXPLODES for 47 PTS & 11 REB in Crazy OT Victory Over Cleveland Charge!

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Orlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung will take flight in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, February 15 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will be the third event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. McClung is the two-time reigning AT&T Slam Dunk champion after winning in 2023 while with the Philadelphia 76ers and in 2024 as a member of the NBA G League's Osceola Magic. The Texas Tech product will look to become the first three-peat dunk contest winner, and the first three-time champion since Nate Robinson won in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

McClung will be joined by San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis and Milwaukee Bucks second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr.

Women's National Basketball Association

The Indiana Fever announced the signing of free agent Natasha Howard, a three-time WNBA Champion, Defensive Player of the Year and former First Round draft pick of the Fever. Howard, who was selected by Indiana No. 5 overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft, will again suit up for the Circle City having previously played for the team in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. "Natasha has been a top free agent target for us since day one. In addition to being one of the most versatile forwards our league has ever seen, she is also a proven winner and will bring a great veteran presence to our locker room," said Indiana Fever General Manager and COO Amber Cox. "Having worked with her the last two seasons, I came to admire her professionalism and approach to the game. She's an incredible player and even better person and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the Fever."

https://www.oursportscentral.com/services/releases/valkyries-sign-2024-sixth-woman-of-the-year-tiffany-hayes/n-6188663 The Golden State Valkyries announced that they have signed veteran guard Tiffany Hayes. With 12 years of WNBA experience, Hayes joins the Valkyries after spending a breakout 2024 season with the Las Vegas Aces. She will wear #15 for the franchise. "Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her. Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we're building here in the Bay Area." Hayes' WNBA resume includes 2024 Sixth Woman of the Year, 2018 All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors, and a 2017 WNBA All-Star selection. She finished sixth in 2018 MVP voting. In 2023, she became the seventh-fastest player to achieve 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 750 assists, 300 steals, and 350 three-point field goals, reaching the milestone in just 307 games.

With the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon, the Golden State Valkyries debuted their brand new performance center in Oakland.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that former Honey Badger, CEBL Champion, and the franchise's all-time assist leader Koby McEwen has agreed to terms with the club for the 2025 campaign. After two seasons with the Honey Badgers in 2022 and 2023, McEwen took his talents to Vancouver last summer. Helping lead the Bandits to the CEBL Championship game, McEwen took home the league's Canadian Player of the Year award, finishing the season averaging a career-high 17.9 points and shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. "Koby's decision to return home is a testament to the progress we're making as an organization," said Jermaine Anderson, General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations. "Not only does he embody everything we stand for, but he also played a pivotal role in leading our team to a championship in 2022 and has earned two prestigious CEBL awards. We're extremely excited to welcome him back in a Honey Badger uniform this season."

BASEBALL

Frontier League

The Frontier League's 16th franchise, located in Brockton, Massachusetts, announced the franchise has been acquired by a new ownership group highlighted by Boston Red Sox great and Hall-of-Famer, Jim Rice. The team also announced they will be returning the historic and beloved Brockton Rox name for the 2025 season. Rice was an 8-time MLB All-Star, 1978 American League MVP, and multi-time Silver Slugger/Gold Glove Award winner. He is currently an Analyst on NESN, the South Shore's premiere sports network. "I am very excited to be part of the Brockton Rox ownership group," Rice expressed. "As a Massachusetts resident, I am thrilled to be part of a professional baseball organization in my own backyard.

Red Sox great and baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is part of the ownership group reviving the Brockton Rox, who will return to the Frontier League in 2025. Rice discusses bringing baseball back to Brockton, and also shares a quick thought on the 2025 Boston Red Sox.

Windy City ThunderBolts pitcher Tyler LaPorte has been signed by the Atlanta Braves. He is the second member of the 2024 team to join the affiliated ranks. LaPorte came on strong over the final three months of the 2024 season, compiling a 1.88 ERA in his last 29 appearances. He did not allow an earned run over the final three weeks of the season and finished the year with 52 strikeouts and a 13.12 per nine innings rate.

2024 Best MiLB plays by third basemen

Midwest League

Darryl Kennedy will be the 19th manager in Lansing Lugnuts franchise history, heading up the Athletics' High-A coaching staff in the Nuts' 29th season in Michigan's state capital. Darryl Kennedy, who spent the 2024 season as the Double-A Midland RockHounds' Assistant Hitting Coach, brings 22 years of Minor League managerial experience to Lansing. he native Floridian distinguished himself as a catcher at Manatee Community College before starring at the University of North Florida, earning a nod as an NCAA All-American in 1991 as well as a spot in North Florida's Hall of Fame, inducted in 2017. Kennedy played in the Minor Leagues for seven seasons, including parts of four seasons in Triple-A. Following his 1997 retirement, he immediately began managing, leading the Gulf Coast League Rangers to the 1998 GCL Championship.

Carolina League

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, announced their 2025 coaching staff and have named Carlos Lugo as the newest manager of the club. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, today announced their 2025 coaching staff and have named Carlos Lugo as the newest manager of the club.

The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Maryland Stadium Authority and Wicomico County, are excited to announce renovations to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium ahead of the 2025 season of Shorebirds baseball. The project includes a new 9,000 sq ft indoor performance center, along with renovations to clubhouses, weight rooms, bullpens, lighting, and more making Perdue Stadium a premiere facility in Minor League Baseball. New 9,000 sq ft Performance Center that will provide a first-class multi-purpose indoor turf space for training. The performance center will be completed late/spring or early summer 2025.

This year, Perdue Stadium will undergo renovations ahead of the 2025 Delmarva Shorebirds baseball season.

Florida State League

The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season. Luis Rivera will become the 23rd manager in club history. Rivera, 41, begins his 20th season in the Mets organization as a player and coach. He spent the last two seasons as the organization's roving infield coordinator. In 2022 he managed the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones to the South Atlantic League playoffs. "I want to thank God for the opportunity to spend another year with the Mets, this time as manager of the St. Lucie Mets," Rivera said. "I'm very happy and excited to take on this role, as I've been part of the Mets family for 20 years. I truly feel at home here. I've known everyone in Port St. Lucie for many years and I believe the communication and hospitality will be great because of those connections."

The Tampa Tarpons have announced that for the 2025 season, the team will be playing on the Community Field at GMS Field (side field next to the tennis courts). This change is a result of the team offering its main stadium to the Tampa Bay Rays for their use this season. Although this is a significant shift, the Tarpons are committed to making the best out of the situation and delivering a great fan experience. The side field at GMS Field has undergone a renovation project, which includes the addition of lights, allowing the team to continue hosting night games throughout the season. With a seating capacity of 1,000, the new location offers a more intimate, up-close experience for fans. "We're looking forward to embracing this unique opportunity," said Jeremy Ventura, General Manager of the Tampa Tarpons. "While this is a change, we're committed to making this season special and working on a promotional schedule that will help bring the Tampa community together."

Northwoods League

An original Leprechaun, Chris Faust, has been named Field Manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the upcoming 2025 Northwoods League season. The Brother Rice and Grand Valley State alumnus played for the Leprechauns in 2018 when they were based in the Irish Hills area and served as an assistant coach last season. He also played for and won Northwoods League Championships in 2019 and 2021 as a member of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "Being around it and involved in all these different aspects allowed me to be a student and observe how everything operates," the newly appointed Field Manager said. "My goal is to ensure that all the guys who show up to play that day are ready to compete and playing to win."

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team coaching staff, USA Volleyball and head coach Erik Sullivan announced on Wednesday, as the team prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Haneef-Park will continue leading the Mojo while serving as an assistant with Team USA. "I fell in love with the Olympics in the Los Angeles 1984 games," Haneef-Park said. "One of the greatest honors of my life has been to represent USA on that stage. I am deeply humbled and excited to work with Erik in this full circle moment and be a part of a podium push with this incredible staff and team for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles."

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, is proud to announce that NBA star, sports analyst, and philanthropist Jalen Rose will host the highly anticipated PVF All-Star Match alongside four-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East. The match will take place on Saturday, February 22, at the Fishers Event Center in the Indianapolis metro area, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Television Network. Rose, a University of Michigan "Fab Five" legend and 13-year NBA veteran, has become a mainstay in sports media. He served as a lead analyst for ABC and ESPN for over 16 years and continues to have a multimedia presence. Rose has made an indelible mark as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, founding the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA) in his hometown of Detroit. JRLA, an open-enrollment, tuition-free public charter school, has been instrumental in providing college and career opportunities for young students, boasting a 97% high school graduation rate and 100% post-secondary acceptance.

Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Pritchard finished the week with 41 points (31 kills on a .352 hitting percentage, seven blocks, three aces) across two wins, recording 5.13 points per set. She had a Rise season-high 27 points (21 kills, five blocks, one ace) in the five-set victory over the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 30. Pritchard followed that up with 14 points (10 kills, two blocks, two aces) in a sweep of the San Diego Mojo on Feb. 2. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

Two iconic coaches in the sport of volleyball, Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier, have been named as the head coaches for the teams at the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match. The event is slated for Saturday, February 22 at Fishers Event Center outside Indianapolis and will be broadcast nationally by CBS. Shondell has spent 23 seasons at Purdue, compiling 485 career victories and a .675 winning percentage (485-233 overall). He is the all-time winningest coach in school history and the Boilermakers are coming off one of their most successful seasons since 1980s with a 27-7 mark. Collier just completed her 11th season at Georgia Tech and boasts a 258-145 career record, including 218 wins during her time with the Yellow Jackets. She has led Tech to postseason play in each of the past five seasons of NCAA play, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 - the best finish in program history.

Fishers will host the upcoming PVF All-Star Game.

Major League Rugby

ESPN and Major League Rugby (MLR) have reached a multiyear media rights agreement, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms. Live coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 15 as the 2025 season kicks off with five matches (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Under the agreement, all regular season and playoff games will stream live on ESPN+, with a select number of matches presented on ESPN2. Additionally, fans can stream replays of each match, highlights and rugby content on The Rugby Network, following a 72-hour delay. As part of the agreement, Major League Rugby will be available across Sub-Saharan Africa. "Major League Rugby has built a strong foundation as the premier professional rugby league in North America, and we're thrilled to be part of its next phase of growth," said Tim Bunnell, ESPN SVP of Programming and Acquisitions. "As MLR continues to establish itself on the North American sports landscape, we look forward to bringing the league's dynamic competition to an even wider audience."

It's Rugby Time, America - Major League Rugby on ESPN

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Alec Wilson Holliday led the UFA in goals and receiving yards in 2024, and signed with the Atlanta Hustle for 2025.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United announced it has signed forward Latte Lath from Middlesbrough FC of the English Football League Championship to a contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029. Latte Lath will occupy a Designated Player and international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. "We're excited to sign Latte Lath and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a forward with excellent pace and good goal-scoring instincts. His ability to stretch the field will add another dimension to our attack. At 26 years old, he's entering the prime years of his career and has already shown his goal-scoring ability in multiple leagues in Europe."

Enjoy the best penalty saves of MLS 2024!

USL Championship

In a matchup billed "The Carolina Clash," North Carolina FC defeated Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC 1-0 in a preseason exhibition match at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

"Obviously it's great to get an an opponent like Charlotte FC to come up and play the game," said North Carolina FC Head Coach John Bradford. "It's something on the calendar we were looking forward to. To get a nice result, albeit preseason, to get a shutout, find a goal and get a win is encouraging for our group."

NM United Stadium: ABQ City Council approves millions in bonds. City Council approved $30 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds.

National Women's Soccer League

The 2023 NWSL Championship MVP and a U.S. Women's National Team forward, Midge Purce signed a new one-year deal with Gotham FC. The agreement includes fresh terms after Purce entered free agency following her fifth year with the club, a campaign marred by a season-ending knee injury. "I'm excited to continue my journey with Gotham FC," Purce said. "I can't wait to get back on the pitch to play with this team and for our incredible fans." In 2023, Purce etched her name in Gotham FC lore when she became just the second player in league history to assist two goals in an NWSL final, helping the club win its first NWSL trophy. The electric performance completed a fantastic year for Purce, who set a new career high with four assists in just 15 matches.

Lisa Carlin, Sandra Herrera, Darian Jenkins & Christine Cupo are giving their recap of all the exciting news that may have passed you by in this edition of In Case You Missed It. This time, the crew are chatting about the Portland Thorns from the National Women's Soccer League and their newly announced dual-sport performance center.

USL Super League

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women's continued its preseason preparations with a competitive international friendly against Napoli Women, falling 2-0 at Civitelle Stadium. The match marked an important step in Brooklyn FC's training camp in Italy, a trip made possible through its connection to the Club Underdog network and ownership ties to Campobasso FC. "The team had a productive training camp in Italy, where we focused on our tactical strategies and experimented with different approaches," said Brooklyn FC head coach Jessica Silva. "This match was a great test, providing valuable lessons to take forward. The camp has equipped us with a clear action plan for the remaining two weeks in New York, which is crucial as we prepare for our first game against Tampa."

Dallas Trinity FC announced that they have signed midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt from the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit to loan agreements through the end of the 2025 calendar year, pending league and federation approval.

Northern Super League

FC Toronto is proud to announce the signing of Canadian Women's National Team midfielder Victoria Pickett from National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club North Carolina Courage on a season-long loan for an undisclosed fee. The Barrie, Ont. native returns North eager to play a pivotal role in establishing AFC Toronto as one of the leading clubs in the Northern Super League and to be part of Canadian sport history. "I am thrilled to sign with AFC Toronto and play a part in something legendary for future Canadian generations because the Northern Super League was far from overdue," said Pickett on joining the club. "AFC Toronto's vision for their project was extremely enticing to me, not only from a technical aspect on the field, but also their plans for community engagement, and to finally have a professional women's soccer league come to fruition is fantastic."

Major Arena Soccer League

Check out the week that was in Week 10 in the MASL with Alex Bastyovanszky in this edition of MASL in 5!

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Providence Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel and Springfield Thunderbirds forward Sam Bitten treated a sold-out crowd to a fight on Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night!

Professional Women's Hockey League

New York Sirens Captain Micah Zandee-Hart on creating connections in the community.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

United States Hockey League

The USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede held their annual Fighting Wiener Dog rebrand night and crowned a wiener dog race champion!

North American Hockey League

The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League, today announced a coaching change effective immediately. Former Jets forward and associate head coach Lennie Childs will be returning to the team as head coach and general manager. He replaces Brett Wall who took over the team in August. "We are extremely excited to bring Lennie Childs back to Janesville. He was a fan favorite as a player and associate head coach. Lennie's energy and positivity are just what the Jets need right now, said Jets President Bill McCoshen. "I am beyond excited to return to the place that helped develop me as a junior hockey player. Janesville has always been associated with a high level of professionalism and has set the league standard of player development with the goal of moving players to the next level. I am dedicated to carrying that program mission on and elevating it to new heights. I want to thank Bill McCoshen, Tim Barry and Joe Pavelski for their belief in my abilities to prepare these young men for success on and off the ice."

NAHL Top Plays - January 27 - February 2, 2025

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Chris Streveler. Streveler (6-1, 216; South Dakota/Minnesota; born: January 6, 1995, in Naperville, IL.) returns for a fourth season with the club (2018-19; 2024-25) after suiting up for 13 games last year before suffering a knee injury in the Banjo Bowl. He made one start for an injured Zach Collaros in 2024, helping lead the club to a 25-16 victory over the RedBlacks and finished the year with 343 yards passing after completing 31 of 52 attempts for one touchdown and one interception. Streveler also rushed 87 times for 272 yards and 10 touchdowns, a total which led the Blue Bombers and tied for the league lead with Tommy Stephens.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce Jason Hogan has been named offensive coordinator with Jarious Jackson added to the staff as the Quarterbacks Coach. The 2025 Canadian Football League season will be Hogan's fourth with the club following his previous three years as the team's running backs coach. Jackson joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Edmonton Elks as offensive coordinator and as interim coach after being promoted to the position last July following a management change.

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have re-signed American QB Nick Arbuckle. Arbuckle was forced into action ahead of the 111th Grey Cup after starting QB Chad Kelly went down with an injury in the Eastern Final. He would complete 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns winning Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player and helping deliver Toronto's record-setting 19th championship. The pivot threw for 799 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced that the team has extended the contract of Canadian OL Ryan Hunter. Hunter won the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in 2024 after helping solidify an offensive line that cleared lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product started 17 games last season and aided an offense that led the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game.

Watch the best plays and standout moments from Brady Oliveira during the 2024 CFL season.

Indoor Football League

The Tucson Sugar Skulls have signed veteran quarterback Charles McCullum for the 2025 season. Entering his eighth IFL season, McCullum has amassed over 14,356 passing yards and 369 touchdowns, along with more than 2,500 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. A two-time IFL MVP and All-IFL First Team selection (2016 & 2017), he brings proven leadership and playmaking ability to Tucson.

The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the signing of running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. (5'8", 185 lbs), the IFL's 2024 leading rusher. Jimmie led the league in rushing yards with 1148 last season. With the addition of Robinson to the roster, the Sharks will add an explosive player to their backfield. Robinson played the 2024 season with the Massachusetts Pirates, earning the IFL All-Rookie Team, Second-Team kick returner, and First-Team running back. Robinson totaled 1148 rushing yards for the Pirates on 248 attempts with 32 touchdowns last season. He also had 479 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. Robinson truly shined on kick-return for the Pirates where he returned 54 kicks for 1097 yards and 1 touchdown. By adding such an explosive player to the offense, the Sharks hope to make a splash in the 2025 season.

Arena Football One

Arena Football One (AF1) and Evergreen are excited to announce that EvergreenNOW will be the exclusive home to stream Arena Football games for the 2025 season. EvergreenNOW is a new streaming platform that will complement AF1's other broadcast partners. All games not broadcast elsewhere will be available live and free on EvergreenNOW. This exciting partnership will also allow fans to watch games after the initial broadcast, offer original AF1 programming, and offer a library of never-before-seen arena football games. "Finding a partner who is committed to growing with us and providing easy access to our great game has been a key point for Arena Football One," said CEO Jerry Kurz. "Evergreen is a committed partner who understands our game and will work to provide our fans with the best streaming experience in the 50-yard game."

National Arena League

The National Arena League reports that a transition has occurred concerning the office of Commissioner. The National Arena League board of directors were notified that Todd Walkenhorst has resigned to pursue a new opportunity that was recently offered. The decision made way for the league and its board of directors to promote indoor/arena business veteran and National Arena League Executive Board Member Brandon Ikard to become the fourth Commissioner in league history. Brandon Ikard joined the National Arena League last year as an Executive Board member, having already worked relentlessly to support the league and its individual teams Brandon's experience and familiarity was both opportune & fitting for the league to offer this promotion.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Top Plays of Week 11

Premier Lacrosse League

The 2024 Championship Series Final was an INSTANT classic. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the sudden-victory overtime thriller.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

