EvergreenNOW to be Official Streaming Partner of Arena Football One

Chicago, IL- Feb. 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) and Evergreen are excited to announce that EvergreenNOW will be the exclusive home to stream Arena Football games for the 2025 season.

EvergreenNOW is a new streaming platform that will complement AF1's other broadcast partners. All games not broadcast elsewhere will be available live and free on EvergreenNOW. This exciting partnership will also allow fans to watch games after the initial broadcast, offer original AF1 programming, and offer a library of never-before-seen arena football games.

"Finding a partner who is committed to growing with us and providing easy access to our great game has been a key point for Arena Football One," said CEO Jerry Kurz. "Evergreen is a committed partner who understands our game and will work to provide our fans with the best streaming experience in the 50-yard game."

"I remember my first Arena Football game between the Pittsburgh Gladiators and the Washington Commandos back in 1987," noted Michael C. DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen, "and to now be a partner of AF1 is an amazing lifetime thrill. We are going to present the league in a fun, dynamic, and engaging way for the fans to enjoy the Fifty Yard Game."

Arena Football One kicks off its season with two games on EvergreenNOW. On Saturday, March 8, the Orlando Predators will travel to the Southwest Kansas Storm, and on Monday, March 10, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks will take on the Corpus Christi Tritons.

EvergreenNOW! will be available on Roku, Android, iOS, Android TV, tvOS, Google TV, Fire TV, Samsung, and LG on February 28, 2025. Vizio will be added in April. Catch all the Arena Football action this season on EvergreenNOW!

