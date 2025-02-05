Executive Brandon Ikard Promoted to Commissioner

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League reports that a transition has occurred concerning the office of Commissioner. The National Arena League board of directors were notified that Todd Walkenhorst has resigned to pursue a new opportunity that was recently offered. The decision made way for the league and its board of directors to promote indoor/arena business veteran and National Arena League Executive Board Member Brandon Ikard to become the fourth Commissioner in league history.

Todd Walkenhorst was named commissioner in November, 2023 following the conclusion of the 2023 season and served the National Arena for the 2024 season. Despite his short term as Commissioner, Walkenhorst tenure led to strong growth of the National Arena League bringing in a record number of teams for the 2025 season. His leadership pushed the league to new western territories with the expansion of the Colorado Spartans who will play in Denver, CO this year, the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, ID. As Commissioner he oversaw the return of one of the league's founding franchises as the Columbus Lions will retake the field in the National Arena League for 2025 and the launch of the league's first Divisions with the start of the American and National Divisions kicking off this spring. His efforts to grow the league will never be forgotten.

In his resignation to the board of directors he stated "I have always noted that I served in the Commissioner position at the pleasure of the board of directors." The former Commissioner also stated, "I was offered another substantial opportunity, which I have agreed to accept."

Brandon Ikard joined the National Arena League last year as an Executive Board member, having already worked relentlessly to support the league and its individual teams Brandon's experience and familiarity was both opportune & fitting for the league to offer this promotion. Ikard is no stranger to this responsibility, Ikard has served in many leadership positions at both the team & league levels of the sport in 2024, he was named the President and CEO of the American Indoor Football League (AIF) the same league the Columbus Lions were previously in and won a championship title. Commissioner Brandon Ikard also brings years of business experience as he has served as COO of Ai Apparel, his board room experience in growing brands and partnerships will be extremely valuable for the future of the league. Inside the National Arena League, his impact and confidence as an executive board member alone won league wide support for his promotion to Commissioner of the National Arena League.

The National Arena League steps forward with the launch of the regular season kicking off on March 8 with 13-weeks of regular season play before the post-season schedule. For any updates visit nationalarenaleague.com and follow the National Arena on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

