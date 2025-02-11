Four Vegas Thrill Stars Named to PVF All-Star Match Roster

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

LAS VEGAS - The Pro Volleyball Federation has announced the rosters for its 2025 All-Star Match, and the Vegas Thrill is proud to be represented by four standout players: Hannah Maddux, Berkeley Oblad, Alisha Childress, and Camryn Hannah. These athletes will join the top 24 players from across the league in this highly anticipated event.

Set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, the All-Star Match will feature two elite squads led by legendary coaches Dave Shondell (Purdue) and Michelle Collier (Georgia Tech). The game begins at 10:30 a.m. PST and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The Vegas Thrill's four All-Star selections highlight the team's early dominance this season:

Hannah Maddux has been an offensive powerhouse, leading her team in kills so far this season with 125. She is ranked fourth in the league in kills, points and service aces.

Berkeley Oblad has been a dominant force at the net, excelling as a middle blocker with her defensive prowess and quick attacks. She is tied for seventh in the league for kill percentage with 40.8 percent.

Alisha Childress, the 2024 PVF Most Inspirational Player and veteran, continues to lead the Thrill as a dynamic setter. Sheis currently number one in the league in assists with 411, and was the Pro Volleyball Federation week 2 Player of the Week.

Camryn Hannah has surprised fan as a rookie this season after coming out on top of a national championship. She has earned her starting spot as opposite hitter and has accumulated 73 kills and 11 blocks so far this season.

"We are thrilled to see Hannah, Berkeley, Alisha, and Camryn recognized on this national stage," said Coach Ramón, head coach of the Vegas Thrill. "This All-Star selection is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the team. They have earned this moment, and we can't wait to see them represent Vegas in Indianapolis."

The All-Star rosters were determined through a combination of fan voting, coach nominations, and evaluations by PVF volleyball operations staff. Over 10,000 fans participated in the voting process, showcasing the league's growing popularity and engagement.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat-out outstanding," said PVF CEO Jen Spicher. "The talent level in the league is exceptional, and with more than 10,000 fans voting, this event is a must-watch for volleyball enthusiasts."

The PVF All-Star Match will be hosted by the Indy Ignite, the league's newest franchise. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or at the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the event, visit ProVolleyball.com.

