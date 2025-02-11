Three Indy Ignite Players Named to First PVF All-Star Teams

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

FISHERS, Ind. - Three Indy Ignite players have been named to play in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match that Indy serves as the host for on Saturday, February 22 at Fishers Event Center.

Ignite setter Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer were among those selected to the two 12-player teams in a compilation of voting by PVF fans, coaches and league officials. A pair of top college volleyball coaches - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Michelle Collier of Georgia Tech - will serve as the All-Star team coaches, with Member-Meneh and Tealer playing on Team Shondell and Hilley joining Team Collier.

"We're incredibly proud to have Sydney, Lek and Azhani representing Ignite in the first-ever PVF All-Star Match," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "Each of them has played a key role in our success this season, and this honor is a reflection of their dedication and impact on the court. It's exciting to celebrate not only their achievements but also the immense talent across the league. Hosting this historic event makes it even more special, and we can't wait for fans to experience such a high-level showcase of volleyball."

Tickets for the star-studded PVF All-Star Match are available at provolleyball.com or the Fishers Event Center box office. The match will be broadcast live on the CBS national television network beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, shining another nationwide spotlight on the fast-growing sport of women's professional volleyball.

"The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher said. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

The Ignite trio is highly deserving of All-Star honors based on their performances thus far in the 2025 PVF season. Hilley leads the league in assists (11.84 per set) and is tied for sixth in service aces (six). Member-Meneh tops PVF in points per set (5.32) and kills per set (4.87), while also ranking sixth in digs per set (3.74). Tealer ranks third in the league in blocks (0.80 per set) and fourth in kill percentage (44.7%).

The Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill led the PVF All-Star selections with four players chosen from each team.

The full PVF All-Star roster is below.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Teams

Team Collier

No. Player Team Position College

13 Leah Edmond Atlanta Vibe OH Kentucky

9 Morgan Hentz Atlanta Vibe L Stanford

17 Megan Lush Columbus Fury OH Penn State

8 Marin Grote Grand Rapids Rise MB Washington

15 August Raskie Grand Rapids Rise S Oregon

2 Sydney Hilley Indy Ignite S Wisconsin

23 Kaitlyn Hord Omaha Supernovas MB Nebraska/Penn State

6 Brittany Abercrombie Orlando Valkyries OPP USC

14 Adora Anae Orlando Valkyries OH Utah

7 Ronika Stone San Diego Mojo MB Oregon

21 Camryn Hannah Vegas Thrill OPP Penn State

11 Hannah Maddux Vegas Thrill OH South Alabama

Team Shondell

No. Player Team Position College

9 Merritt Beason Atlanta Vibe OPP Nebraska

22 Khori Louis Atlanta Vibe MB Florida State

4 Carli Snyder Grand Rapids Rise OH Florida

7 Leketor Member-Meneh Indy Ignite OH Pittsburgh

19 Azhani Tealer Indy Ignite OPP/MB Kentucky

10 Camila Gómez Omaha Supernovas L Texas A&M

5 Brooke Nuneviller Omaha Supernovas OH Oregon

11 Kaz Brown Orlando Valkyries MB Kentucky

1 Pornpun Guedpard Orlando Valkyries S ----------

2 Shara Venegas San Diego Mojo L Universidad Metropolitana

6 Alisha Childress Vegas Thrill S Penn State

12 Berkeley Oblad Vegas Thrill MB Utah

Ignite Return to Action Thursday against San Diego

The Ignite have three regular-season matches remaining before the All-Star break. The first is this Thursday when they host the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. on Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Klarity. The evening also serves as Galentine's Day, with baseline seats just $20 apiece when you buy two by clicking on this special link.

The Ignite are 4-4 on the season and eager to get back in the win column following a loss Saturday at Orlando. The Mojo enter the match at 3-5, with one of those victories coming at Indy's expense in San Diego on January 24. The match will also stream on the PVF YouTube Channel starting at 7 p.m.

