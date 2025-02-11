Supernovas' Nuneviller, Hord and Gómez Named 2025 PVF All-Stars; Set to Compete in Indy on CBS

February 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, had three of its players announced to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Tuesday. Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Camila Gómez were three of the 24 players selected for the match, which is slated for Saturday, February 22 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers of 2025.

Every team in the PVF is represented on the two 12-person rosters. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.

After being a first team All-League selection last season, Nuneviller has continued to be one of the best players in professional volleyball. The Chandler, Arizona native enters the playing weekend third in the PVF in kills (127), fourth in kills per set (3.85) and fifth in total points (138). She's also one of the best defenders in the league, amassing 119 digs (5th in PVF) and 3.61 digs per set (7th). Through nine contests this season, the Oregon product has averaged over 14 kills and 13 digs per match. Plus, she's only one of three players this season to have a match with at least 20 kills and 15 digs, which came in a 22-kill, 17-dig performance against Atlanta in the season opener.

Hord is enjoying a breakout 2025 campaign in her third full season of professional volleyball. The Nebraska and Penn State alum currently leads the league in both total blocks (29) and blocks per set (0.91). She's already broken a pair of franchise records this season including the single-match blocks record with seven stuffs against the Vibe in the season opener. She also holds the team record for most blocks in a three-set match with six against Indy last Thursday. The Kentucky native also sits seventh in the league in hitting percentage with a .355 clip through 93 attacks with 37 kills and only four errors on the season.

After spending the inaugural season with the Grand Rapids Rise, Gómez has instantly become a top-two libero during her first season in Omaha. The Columbia National Team member has a team-high 131 digs, which is second in the PVF, while her 3.97 digs per set is third overall. Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That number is also tied for second in most digs during a single match in league history.

PVF's history-making All-Star match begins at 12:30 p.m. CST at Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game and ticket availability visit ProVolleyball.com

After a three-match road trip, the Supernovas are back home this Sunday, February 16 when they host the San Diego Mojo at the CHI Health Center. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CST with Nebraska Public Media providing TV coverage.

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.