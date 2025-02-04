QB Nick Arbuckle Re-Signs with Argos

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have re-signed American QB Nick Arbuckle.

Arbuckle was forced into action ahead of the 111th Grey Cup after starting QB Chad Kelly went down with an injury in the Eastern Final. He would complete 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns winning Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player and helping deliver Toronto's record-setting 19th championship. The pivot threw for 799 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. Arbuckle returned to Toronto ahead of the 2024 season after playing for the Argos in 2021, where he played in seven games, with four starts, throwing for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns before a trade sent him to Edmonton late that season. The 6'1, 213lb QB started two games for Ottawa in 2023 after being traded from Edmonton mid-season in 2022. The California native would dress for five games (three starts) with Edmonton in 2022 and 12 games with five starts with Ottawa after the trade. The Georgia State product began his CFL Career in Calgary in 2018, eventually getting seven starts in 2019 where he threw for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with a completion percentage north of 73%. For his career, Arbuckle has amassed 7,957 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in the regular season.

