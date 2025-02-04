Riders Add Canadian Receiver Tommy Nield

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National receiver Tommy Nield.

Nield (6'3-203) was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft and went on to play four seasons and 41 games for the Double Blue. Over that time, the 25-year-old made 63 receptions for 776 yards including 354 yards after catch, two touchdowns and a 12.2 yards per catch average. He earned his first touchdown in his sophomore season on a 37-yard pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson vs. BC on October 8, 2022. Nield is a two-time Grey Cup Champion winning with Toronto in both 2022 and 2024.

Collegiately, Nield spent four collegiate seasons (2017-2020) at McMaster University, helping the team win the Yates Cup in 2019. Including playoff games that year, he caught 48 passes for 688 yards and four touchdowns, earning Second Team OUA All-Star accolades. He had his best game of the season when he caught eight passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Mitchell Bowl. Nield was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2017.

