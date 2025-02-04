Rhymes with Stamps

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran American receiver Dominique Rhymes.

Rhymes has played 90 career Canadian Football League regular-season games as well as seven playoff contests with the Ottawa Redblacks and BC Lions. He boasts three career 1,000-yard seasons including the 2024 campaign with the Redblacks and was a CFL and West Division all-star as a member of the Lions in 2022.

In 2022 and 2023 with BC, he was teammates with new Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

"I'm excited to be back in the West and to be back with V.A. - we've done some special things together," said Rhymes. "I'm also happy to be joining a team that wants me as much as I want them and I'm looking forward to a great ride this season."

"We're excited to have Dom with the Red and White," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "He's an accomplished receiver who makes plays with the ball and we're excited to see what he can do for our team."

In 90 career regular-season games, Rhymes has 322 catches for 4,936 yards and 26 touchdowns. In 2024, he had 72 receptions - the second-best total of his career - for 1,011 yards.

In seven playoff contests, Rhymes has 16 catches for 253 yards.

The Miami native started his collegiate career at Florida International before transferring to Murray State for his senior season.

