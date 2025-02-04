Defensive Back Jalon Edwards-Cooper Signs Extension with Lions

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have re-signed American defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper for the 2025 season. Edwards-Cooper was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Edwards-Cooper (5'11, 175 lbs)- returns for a fifth season with the Lions after re-joining the squad in September of last season and racking up 12 defensive tackles in four regular season games and three tackles plus a pair of pass breakups in the Western Semi-Final at Saskatchewan.

2023 was Edwards-Cooper's most productive campaign with 36 defensive tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, a pass breakup and a touchdown return off a blocked field goal before a shoulder injury ended his season after 14 games. He then signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a free agent and was released at the end of training camp.

The native of Spring, Texas originally signed with the Lions in 2021 and made the roster after emerging as one of the brightest newcomers on defence. He recorded his first career interception in his first start in a week two victory at the Calgary Stampeders.

