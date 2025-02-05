Closer Tyler LaPorte Signed by the Atlanta Braves

Windy City ThunderBolts pitcher Tyler LaPorte has been signed by the Atlanta Braves. He is the second member of the 2024 team to join the affiliated ranks.

LaPorte came on strong over the final three months of the 2024 season, compiling a 1.88 ERA in his last 29 appearances. He did not allow an earned run over the final three weeks of the season and finished the year with 52 strikeouts and a 13.12 per nine innings rate.

He took over the closer's role for the Bolts at midseason after his predecessor, Derrick Edington was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays. He ended up with a 3-1 record and finished seventh in the league with 13 saves in 15 opportunities.

LaPorte was acquired by the ThunderBolts during the 2023 campaign in a trade with the New Jersey Jackals and was dominant down the stretch, posting a 0.84 ERA over ten games. He had previously spent parts of three seasons with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

At 27 years old, LaPorte is still in his infancy as a pitcher. He tossed just 3.2 innings over his college career at Southern University, where he was primarily a hitter. In two years as a Jaguar, he hit .349 and was the SWAC Co-Player of the Year in 2019 before transitioning to the mound as a professional.

LaPorte is the fourth former ThunderBolt currently in affiliated ball and is aiming to become the sixth former member of the franchise to make it to the Major Leagues.

