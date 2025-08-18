Bolts Fall in Rubber Match

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored the final five runs to take the rubber match of a weekend series 8-4 over the ThunderBolts at Arsenal BG Ballpark Sunday night.

Gateway (49-34) took an early three-run lead as DJ Stewart reached on an error in the second inning and Dale Thomas brought him home on a two-run homer.

The next inning, Gabe Holt reached on an error and Stewart singled him home, making the score 3-0.

The ThunderBolts (33-51) fought back, scoring the next four runs. In the fourth, Michael Sandle singled and Daryl Ruiz was hit by a pitch. Christian Kuzemka came up with a three-run homer, tying the score.

They took their first lead in the sixth. Sandle walked, moved up on a Carlos Pena single and scored when Daryl Ruiz came through with a base hit. For the second straight night, Ruiz reached base four times in the game.

The 4-3 lead was short-lived for the Bolts. In the bottom of the sixth, Stewart was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Thomas singled him in to tie the score and Cole Brannen hit with a long three-run homer, breaking that tie and giving the Grizzlies the lead for good.

They added an insurance run in the eighth on a two-out RBI single from Edwin Mateo, but that was more than they needed as the Gateway bullpen shut the ThunderBolts down over the final three innings. The Bolts didn't get another hit after Ruiz's sixth-inning RBI single.

Francis Peguero (4-4) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings for the win and Carsen Plumadore (1-3) took the loss out of the Windy City bullpen.

The ThunderBolts return home on Tuesday to begin a three-game home series against the Lake Erie Crushers. The first game of the set will see Isaac Milburn (3-0, 1.02) take the mound on Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field. All tickets are just $3 at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







