Boomers Cap a Winning Roadtrip

August 17, 2025

PATERSON, N.J. - The Schaumburg Boomers capped a winning roadtrip by taking the rubber game from the New Jersey Jackals 10-8 on Sunday afternoon to finish a 4-2 journey through the garden state.

Schaumburg scored three runs in the first inning and built a 6-0 advantage in the contest. Chase Dawson and Michael Gould drew walks to open the game. Christian Fedko opened the scoring with an RBI double as the third batter of the game. A second run scored on a wild pitch before Banks Tolley drove home a third run with a groundout. The lead reached 6-0 in the third when Sam Kuchinski tallied a two-run single and Dawson followed with a single to score a run. New Jersey tied the game in the bottom of the inning by scoring six times, five of which came with two outs. Will Prater put the Boomers ahead for good in the top of the fifth, singling home Tolley, who walked and stole second. Tolley then pushed the edge to 9-6 with a two-run double in the sixth. The hosts pulled within 9-7 in the eighth but the Boomers added a needed insurance run in the ninth. New Jersey brought the winning run to the plate

Buddie Pindel worked six innings to earn his second win in as many outings with the Boomers, both on the roadtrip. Dallas Woolfolk and Dylan Stutsman set the stage for Mitch White, who left the tying runs on base in the ninth to earn his 10th save of the year. The pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts in the win. The offense tallied 13 hits in the victory. Dawson, Gould, Fedko, Nick Podkul, Tolley and Prater all finished with a pair of hits in the win. The team also drew seven walks while being hit by a pitch twice.

The Boomers (51-33), who are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years with a magic number of five, return home on Tuesday to begin a huge series against the Gateway Grizzlies. Gateway entered Sunday 1.5 games behind the Boomers in the West Division standings.







