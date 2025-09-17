Boomers Hand Quebec First Home Playoff Loss Since 2017 in Winning Game One

Published on September 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







QUEBEC CITY, Qc. - The Schaumburg Boomers handed the three-time defending Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales their first postseason loss at home since 2017 by virtue of a 7-1 victory in the opener of the best-of-five Frontier League Finals on Tuesday night to jump ahead in the series.

A pitcher's duel to start between two of the top hurlers in the league it was the Boomers who struck first. Christian Fedko led off the fourth with a base hit to left, the first leadoff man from either side to reach in the contest. With one away Anthony Calarco blasted his first homer of the postseason, a two-run opposite field shot to give the Boomers a 2-0 edge. Calarco swatted a team record 24 homers during the regular season. Quebec drew within a run in the sixth at 2-1 on a solo homer from Marc-Antoine Lebreux.

The Boomers responded with five in the seventh to gain a stranglehold on the opener. Quebec used three different pitchers in the inning as 10 men came to the plate. The frame began with back-to-back singles from Alex Calarco and Kyle Fitzgerald. Aaron Simmons was able to reach on an error while putting down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Alex Calarco to cross the plate. Alec Craig followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Fitzgerald. Anthony Calarco came to the plate with the bases loaded and knocked home his third run of the game and 11th of the playoffs by depositing a single into center. Banks Tolley followed with a two-run single to finish the scoring in the game.

Cole Cook twirled six strong innings to earn his third win of the playoffs in as many starts. Cook struck out nine and fanned seven straight from the first into the third. Cook was able to induce consecutive groundouts when Quebec had the tying runs in scoring position in the fifth. Caleb Riedel worked two innings, fanning four, and Mitch White finished out the win with a perfect ninth, also adding two strikeouts. The pitching staff struck out 15 in the win.

The offense finished with nine hits in the game, the first time failing to reach double-digit hits in a contest this postseason. Fedko finished 3-for-4 with a walk. Anthony Calarco and Fitzgerald both tabulated a pair of hits in the win. Seven of the nine in the order were able to reach base.

The Boomers (58-38, 6-0), who are unbeaten in the playoffs, will continue the best-of-five Frontier League Championship Series with game two in Quebec on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Buddie Pindel (9-6, 3.73) is scheduled to start opposite RHP Greg Duncan (5-8, 3.33). The pair were teammates earlier this season with the Windy City ThunderBolts.







Frontier League Stories from September 16, 2025

Boomers Hand Quebec First Home Playoff Loss Since 2017 in Winning Game One - Schaumburg Boomers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.