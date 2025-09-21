Quebec Forces Decisive Game Five

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Quebec Capitales built a big early lead and staved off a comeback attempt from the Schaumburg Boomers, winning a 14-8 contest on Saturday night to force a decisive game five.

The game was delayed by nearly an hour due to late afternoon weather but Quebec wasted no time in jumping ahead. The leadoff man of the game reached for the first time in the series as part of a six-run inning that saw 10 batters come to the plate. The lead grew to 8-0 with a pair of runs in the second but the Boomers have been a comeback team all season, particularly at home. Schaumburg scored twice in the bottom of the second on sacrifice flies from Alex Calarco and Kyle Fitzgerald.

The Boomers brought the tying run to the plate in the third. Alec Craig and Christian Fedko opened the inning with singles. Anthony Calarco drove home his 15th run of the playoffs to set the league's playoff record. Tolley followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 8-4. After a walk, Alex Calarco spanked a triple off the wall in center to score two more. Quebec turned to the Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, Braeden Alleman, in relief on three days rest and a strikeout ended the rally.

Quebec added a run in the fifth an another in the eighth to lead 10-6. The Boomers scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to again draw within two. Singles from Nick Podkul and Alex Calarco opened the inning. Facing closer Cole Roland, Alec Craig slapped a two-run single to bring the Boomers within 10-8. The hit was the first allowed by Roland in the playoffs. Quebec was able to put the game away with four in the ninth to force the deciding contest.

The Schaumburg pitching staff had issued just 10 walks in the first eight games of the playoffs but allowed seven on Saturday, six of which came around to score. Three pitchers made their postseason debut in the contest. The offense posted 10 hits as seven members of the order reached. Alex Calarco finished with three RBIs. Craig, Fedko, Podkul and Alex Calarco all tallied two hits in the contest.

A champion will be crowned at Wintrust Field on Saturday in the 6:30pm affair. The Boomers (58-38, 7-2) will turn to game one starter LHP Cole Cook (9-4, 4.52) for his fourth start of the playoffs. Tickets for the contest are on sale now.

Game Date: 09/20/2025 Quebec Capitales 14 AT Schaumburg Boomers 8

YTD YTD Quebec AB R H BI AVG Schaumburg AB R H BI AVG Valentin, J 2B 4 3 1 0 .225 Craig, A SS 4 1 2 2 .357 Lebreux, M CF 5 3 3 0 .244 Fedko, C RF 5 0 2 0 .459 Crowl, K SS 3 4 2 2 .361 Dawson, C 3B 4 1 1 0 .378 Gideon, J RF 6 0 3 0 .342 Calarco, A DH 5 1 1 1 .368 Castro, R DH 3 1 1 3 .237 Tolley, B CF 3 1 0 1 .344 Porcellato, DH,PR 1 0 1 1 1.000 Podkul, N 2B 3 3 2 0 .222 Belbin, J LF 3 0 0 2 .229 Calarco, Al C 2 1 2 3 .355 Quirion, A 1B 5 1 1 1 .237 Fitzgerald, K 1B 3 0 0 1 .182 Riley, W 3B 3 1 1 2 .421 Gould, M LF 1 0 0 0 .214 De Freitas, A C 5 1 2 1 .227 Simmons, A LF,PH 3 0 0 0 .333 38 14 15 12 33 8 10 8

Quebec 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 - 14 15 0 Schaumburg 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 8 10 1 2B--Valentin, J 2B (5), Crowl, K SS 2 (4), Gideon, J RF (5), Podkul, N 2B (2). 3B--Calarco, Al C (1). HR--Riley, W 3B (1), De Freitas, A C (1).

RBI--Crowl, K SS 2 (11), Castro, R DH 3 (7), Porcellato, DH,PR (1), Belbin, J LF 2 (5), Quirion, A 1B (5), Riley, W 3B 2 (3), De Freitas, A C (4), TOTALS 12 (0), Craig, A SS 2 (5), Calarco, A DH (15), Tolley, B CF (11), Calarco, Al C 3 (7), Fitzgerald, K 1B (5), TOTALS 8 (0).

HP--Castro, R DH (2), Riley, W 3B (1), Dawson, C 3B (2). SH--Crowl, K SS (0), Belbin, J LF 3 (0), Tolley, B CF (0), Calarco, Al C (0), Fitzgerald, K 1B (0). SB--Porcellato, DH,PR 2 (2), Craig, A SS (1). E--Fedko, C RF (1).

LOB--Quebec 10, Schaumburg 6. DP--J. Valentin(2B) - K. Crowl(SS) - A.

Quirion(1B).

YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Quebec Gollert, H 2.0 4 3 3 2 0 0 9.00 Chu, G 0.2 2 3 3 1 0 0 12.27 Allemann, B (W,2-1) 4.1 3 2 2 1 5 0 2.74 Roland, C (S,3) 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 9 10 8 8 4 8 0 Schaumburg Johnson, C (L,0-1) 0.2 2 5 5 3 0 0 67.47 Lopez, C 3.1 6 3 3 2 2 1 8.10 Thompson, R 4.0 3 2 2 1 4 0 4.50 Woolfolk, D 1.0 4 4 3 1 1 1 8.10 9 15 14 13 7 7 2 WP--Johnson, C (1), Thompson, R (1), Woolfolk, D (1). HB--Allemann, B (2), Lopez, C 2 (2). SO--Valentin, J 2, Castro, R, Belbin, J 2, Riley, W, De Freitas, A, Craig, A, Fedko, C, Dawson, C, Calarco, A, Fitzgerald, K 2, Simmons, A 2. BB--Valentin, J 2, Lebreux, M, Crowl, K 2, Castro, R, Riley, W, Craig, A, Tolley, B, Podkul, N, Calarco, Al. BF--Gollert, H 11 (14), Chu, G 5 (20), Allemann, B 18 (93), Roland, C 7 (23), Johnson, C 7 (7), Lopez, C 20 (20), Thompson, R 16 (16), Woolfolk, D 8 (20). P-S--Gollert, H 50-29, Chu, G 22-11, Allemann, B 69-41, Roland, C 24-19, Johnson, C 32-13, Lopez, C 76-47, Thompson, R 66-44, Woolfolk, D 34-17.

T--3:28. A--4523

Weather: 70 Wet Plate Umpire - Alex Lawrie, Field Umpire #1 - trevor Klostermann, Field Umpire #2 - Jose Navas, Field Umpire #3 - Kevin Furman







