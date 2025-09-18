Late Homer Evens Frontier League Finals

QUEBEC CITY, Qc. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to build upon a 2-0 advantage against the bullpen of the Quebec Capitales, who came from behind late to score a 4-2 win and even the best-of-five Frontier League Finals at a game apiece.

Nearly identical to the opener the teams traded zeroes in the first three innings. Chase Dawson recorded a bunt single with one away in the top of the fourth and moved to second on a wild pitch. Banks Tolley knocked home his seventh run of the postseason with a sharp single to left scoring Dawson and handing the Boomers the lead. The Boomers also scored in the fourth inning of the opener to grab the advantage. Schaumburg had mustered just one hit through their first three trips to the plate but were able to bounce Quebec starter Greg Duncan in the fifth by outing together another two-out rally to push the lead to 2-0. Alec Craig and Christian Fedko tallied back-to-back singles to open the rally after a double play. Chase Dawson bounced a high hopper up the middle and legged out an infield hit as Craig raced home from second on the play, narrowly beating the throw to the plate.

Quebec sliced into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning on a one-out single. The Capitales placed the tying run in scoring position in back-to-back innings but could not tie or take the lead. That changed with one swing in the bottom of the eighth. Quebec cashed in on consecutive walks to open the inning when Justin Gideon posted a go-ahead three-run homer to make the score 4-2.

Buddie Pindel departed with the lead, spinning six quality innings and allowing just one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. After Duncan left the game the Boomers did not have another baserunner as four different relievers combined to retire the final 13 batters of the contest for Quebec.

Fedko and Dawson finished with two hits each and seven members of the lineup reached base. The loss marked the first of the postseason for the Boomers, who finished with eight hits, seven of which came in the fourth and fifth.

The Boomers (58-38, 6-1) will take Thursday off before the best-of-five series comes to Schaumburg for the game three on Friday night at 6:30 pm. The Boomers will have home field advantage for the final three contests of the series. RHP Derek Salata is scheduled to start opposite LHP Masatoshi Sakurai. Tickets for the contest are on sale now.







