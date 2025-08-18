Boulders Drop Roller-Coaster Rubber Game vs Ottawa

Pomona, NY - In a wild, see-saw battle that featured a combined 22 runs and 34 hits, the New York Boulders dropped their rubber game against the Ottawa Titans, 12-10, on Sunday evening at Clover Stadium.

With the loss, New York (45-37) drops to 2.5 games ahead of Ottawa for the Atlantic Conference's final playoff spot - but remains two games back of first place Sussex County in the East Division race.

The Titans opened the scoring with a run in the second inning followed by a pair in the third to take a 3-0 lead, but the Boulders were quick to respond with two runs of their own in a fourth inning that saw SS Fritz Genther slug a solo HR - his team-high 13th of the year - while LF Zane Zurbrugg added a sacrifice fly.

The Boulders grabbed a short-lived lead thanks to a four-run fifth inning, as Genther picked up an RBI single and 3B Santino Rosso crushed a tie-breaking three-run HR to put the home team ahead, 6-3.

Ottawa answered that by rattling off seven runs in a nightmare top of the sixth inning that saw 11 batters come to the plate as the Titans went back in front, 10-6, and chased LHP Mitchell Senger (ND / 5 IP, 7 ER, 10 H, 1 BB, 5 K)

New York did not stay down, closing within 10-7 in the bottom of the sixth on 1B Jason Agresti 's RBI single, then drew even at 10-10 in the seventh on ribby singles from 2B Kyle Hess, RF Enzo Apodaca, and Zurbrugg.

But the Titans took the lead for good in the top of the eighth on an RBI double off the bat of 3B A.J. Wright vs. RHP Parker Kruglewicz (L, 0-4). And Wright capped the scoring moments later, racing home on a wild pitch by LHP Grady Gorgen before the Boulders were held hitless by winning pitcher Shane Gray (2-4) over the final two innings.

Also of note:

* Genther extended his hitting streak to 12 games

* Rosso reached base a career-high five times - two singles, a double, a home run, and a walk - as he extended his hitting streak to seven games

* For the second straight game, every Boulder in the starting lineup reached base at least once, with six players all driving in at least one run

* Hess, CF Austin Dennis, and DH Alfredo Marte, all got on base three times

After a day off, the Boulders return to action Tuesday evening, when they open a critical four-game series at Tri-City with a 5:00pm EDT doubleheader. New York trails the ValleyCats by 5.5 games for the #1 Atlantic Conference Wild Card.

