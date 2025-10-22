Two Rookie Pitchers Shake Hands with POTUS

Washington, DC - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that a pair of their rookie pitchers were singled out at the White House on Monday by President Trump. The occasion was a celebration of two championship teams: The Louisiana State University Tigers, winners of their second College World Series in the last three years and eighth all-time, and NAIA-Champion LSU-Shreveport Pilots, the first college baseball squad ever to complete an undefeated season (59-0).

Lefthanders Cobe Reeves and Isaac Rohde were part of the LSU-Shreveport contingent invited to Washington by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also led a guided tour of the U.S. Capitol for both teams. The first-year Boulders duo combined for 28 of the Pilots' wins, racking up 258 strikeouts over 206 innings.

Reeves, who threw 12 2/3 innings in six August appearances for the Boulders, giving up no runs on six hits and four walks with 21 strikeouts, called it an "Unreal experience, once in a lifetime," and added "Getting to walk around and see pieces of history and things nobody else gets to see was crazy! Glad I was blessed enough for the opportunity to be here and a chance to see all my brothers together in one place again."

Rohde, whose debut season in Pomona was highlighted by seven innings of two-hit shutout ball with two walks and 12 strikeouts in a 9-3 win on July 18 vs. New Jersey, said it was "Definitely one of the coolest days of my entire life! Can't express how grateful I am for the opportunity to go to the White House and meet the President, as well as see the historic city of D.C. with the historic team of LSU-S. Absolutely amazing trip, beyond blessed to be a part of it!"

The Boulders open their 15th anniversary season on Thursday, May 7, 2026, hosting the Brockton Rox. It will mark the start of the Boulders' sixth year in the 18-team Frontier League, which features an expanded 102-game schedule and league-most 54 home games at Clover Stadium.

