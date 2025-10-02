Boulders Co-Founder Shawn Reilly Named President/GM of Yankees' Top Minor League Affiliate

Published on October 2, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that President and Co-Founder Shawn Reilly has been named the new President and General Manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees' AAA International League affiliate.

Reilly said "Since the day we launched the New York Boulders in 2011, it has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as the team's President and General Manager. Over these years, I have been fortunate to share unforge able moments with our fans, our players, our partners, and so many good friends across this community. Together, we built something special at Clover Stadium-a team that reflects the pride, resilience, and spirit of Rockland County and the entire region.

Today, I begin an exciting new chapter as President & GM of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. While my day-to-day role with the Boulders comes to a close, my connection does not. I will remain a minority partner of the franchise, and my love and commitment to this team and community will always endure.

To the fans, partners, and friends who have supported me and the Boulders over the last 14 years-thank you. You made this journey possible. I look forward to watching the next era of Boulders baseball thrive, and I will always carry Rockland with me as I start this next adventure."

The Boulders' current President and General Manager, Rob Janetschek, said "Shawn's vision and leadership helped build the foundation of what the Boulders are today. Since founding the team in 2011, his impact has been felt both on and off the field. While we'll miss him as he takes on an exciting new role with the RailRiders, I'm honored to carry the torch as President and GM. Having been with the Boulders since 2020, I'm committed to continuing the momentum and growing this incredible organization for our fans and community."

And from manager TJ Stanton, who just completed his fifth season in the Boulders' dugout, "I couldn't be happier for my friend, and it is no surprise to myself or anyone that's worked with Shawn that he's being tasked with such a great responsibility."

NOTE: Season ticket and sponsorship information for the Boulders' 2026 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.







Frontier League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.