NY Boulders Unveil 2026 Schedule

Published on October 7, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders will officially embark on their 15th anniversary season and begin pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth on May 7, 2026, when they host the Brockton Rox, as the Frontier League has released its 2026 schedule.

The Boulders' sixth year in the 18-team league features an expanded 102-game slate (see attached graphic), including a league most 54 home games at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

Among the highlights are fireworks displays following nine of the Boulders' ten Saturday home games, as well as a er Sunday games on July 4th (Independence Day) and September 6th (Labor Day Weekend); a postgame drone show on May 16th; and kids run the bases a er seven Sunday home games, including June 21st (Father's Day).

The campaign begins with a season-high nine-game home stand May 7-17 against Brockton, the Ottawa Titans, and Sussex County Miners, while the now four- me defending champion Québec Capitales invade Rockland County twice - June 9-11 and September 4-6.

Please note: All start times and other promotional dates are still to be announced.

And, for those inclined to join the guys away from home, the Boulders have a trio of nine-game road trips on their docket: June 23-July 2 at Tri-City, Québec, and Sussex County; July 24-August 2 at Sussex County, Evansville, and Joliet; and August 11-20 at Trois-Rivières, Québec, and New Jersey.

Click here to view full schedule for the 2026 season : https://tr.ee/s-X4SYbIGW







