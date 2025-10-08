The Swamp Expands: Mud Monsters Announce 2026 Schedule Featuring 51 Home Games and International Debut

Published on October 7, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have released their full 2026 Frontier League schedule, and it's a beast of a summer. The second season in team history will feature 51 home games at Trustmark Park, two all-day doubleheaders, and the franchise's first-ever trip outside the United States.

The Mud Monsters open the year at home on Thursday, May 7 against the Gateway Grizzlies. From there, the schedule winds through a summer packed with teal, new rivalries, and the kind of energy that only happens when baseball and community come together in the heart of Mississippi.

"This schedule is built for fun," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "We've got early rivalries, great entertainment, fireworks weekends, and even passports. Year one showed that Pearl has heart. Year two will show that we have teeth."

Fans can look forward to two home doubleheaders this season. The first lands on Saturday, May 30 against the Tri-City ValleyCats, and the second on Saturday, July 4 against the Florence Y'alls. Both will be full-day experiences with back-to-back baseball, local food, and plenty of Mud Monsters mayhem filling the park from start to finish.

Then comes something brand new. In August, the Mud Monsters will travel north for a historic series against the Ottawa Titans, marking the first time a Mississippi team has ever played professional baseball in Canada. The trip will bring the swamp to new waters and proudly carry the Pearl community onto an international stage.

Home weekends remain the heartbeat of the schedule, featuring Frontier League staples like the Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, Washington Wild Things, and Lake Erie Crushers. June and July bring more home nights than any other stretch, offering families and fans a steady rhythm of baseball under the lights.

"The Mud Monsters are more than a team," Seymour added. "They're a reflection of what happens when people rally around something bigger than themselves. It's about belonging, laughter, and showing up for each other night after night."

The full 2026 schedule is listed below. Home series appear in bold teal, road trips are in standard text.

2026 MISSISSIPPI MUD MONSTERS SCHEDULE

May 7-9 vs Gateway Grizzlies

May 12-14 @ Florence Y'alls

May 15-17 @ Lake Erie Crushers

May 19-21 @ Windy City ThunderBolts

May 22-24 @ Schaumburg Boomers

May 25, 27-30 vs Tri-City ValleyCats (Doubleheader on May 30)

June 2-4 @ Evansville Otters

June 5-7 @ Gateway Grizzlies

June 9-14 vs Joliet Slammers

June 16-18 @ Washington Wild Things

June 19-21 @ Evansville Otters

June 23-28 vs Lake Erie Crushers

June 30-July 2 vs Gateway Grizzlies

July 3-4 vs Florence Y'alls (Doubleheader on July 4)

July 7-9 @ Joliet Slammers

July 10-12 @ Windy City ThunderBolts

July 13-16 Frontier League All-Star Break

July 17-19 @ Florence Y'alls

July 21-26 vs Evansville Otters

July 28-August 2 vs Schaumburg Boomers

August 4-6 @ Lake Erie Crushers

August 7-9 @ Schaumburg Boomers

August 11-16 vs Washington Wild Things

August 18-23 @ Ottawa Titans (First-ever international series)

August 25-30 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

September 1-3 @ Joliet Slammers

September 4-6 @ Gateway Grizzlies







