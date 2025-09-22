The Southern Lights Tickets on Sale Today at 2 p.m.

Published on September 22, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The gates to wonder are about to open. Tickets for The Southern Lights, the South's newest holiday tradition, go on sale today, Monday, September 22, at 2:00 p.m. Beginning November 21, Trustmark Park will glow brighter than ever before, transformed into a holiday village alive with millions of twinkling lights, radiant tunnels of color, skating under the stars, and fire pits where the crackle of s'mores mixes with laughter and song.

"This is the day where the magic becomes real," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "It is the moment families can circle their calendars, make their plans, and know that when the lights turn on in Pearl this November, they will be part of something unforgettable."

Tickets to the Magic

The Southern Lights was designed to be welcoming, wonder-filled, and within reach for every family. Tickets start at just $15 and open the door to a glowing holiday experience:

Advanced General Admission - $15

Day-of Admission - $18

All-Inclusive Adventure - $21.50 (admission, skating, and a train ride through the lights)

Add a Little Extra Sparkle

Train Ride - $3

Skating - $7

For those looking to gather around something even more memorable, premium spaces like the Farm Bureau Grill, Party Decks, Luxury Suites, and the exclusive VIP Fire Pits are waiting to host holiday feasts, laughter, and togetherness beneath Mississippi's brightest lights.

The Southern Lights opens November 21 and runs through early January 2026 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Tickets, premium packages, and sponsorship opportunities are available now at thesouthernlightsms.com.







Frontier League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.