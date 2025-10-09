Pepsi Family Sundays Bring Extra Magic to The Southern Lights

Published on October 9, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights was created to bring Central Mississippi together for a holiday tradition filled with wonder, warmth, and shared moments. This winter, the experience grows even brighter with the launch of Pepsi Family Sundays, a partnership between the Mississippi Mud Monsters and Brown Bottling Group.

Every Sunday evening, families can enjoy a bundled experience designed for memories that last: 4 General Admission tickets, 4 ice skating passes, and 4 Pepsi fountain beverages for only $65.

This tradition builds on the partnership that helped make the Mud Monsters' historic inaugural season possible. From baseball's Opening Day to the glow of the Southern Lights, Brown Bottling Group has been alongside the team from the very beginning, sharing in the spirit of connection and celebration.

"We are thrilled to help make family traditions possible at The Southern Lights," said Shelley Brown Floyd, Executive Vice President of Brown Bottling Group. "As a company rooted in Mississippi since 1971, giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are. Partnering with the Mud Monsters on this event allows us to continue what we started during the team's inaugural season, sharing joy, connection, and of course, an ice-cold Pepsi with families during the holidays.

The Southern Lights opens November 21 and runs nightly through January 4 at Trustmark Park, transforming the home of the Mud Monsters into a holiday wonderland. Guests can stroll through millions of twinkling lights, roast s'mores over cozy fire pits, and climb aboard for festive train rides. Families can glide across the ice rink and enjoy seasonal food and drink that make the season come alive. The Southern Lights is more than an event. It is a chance for families to create memories and discover a new tradition in the heart of Mississippi.







Frontier League Stories from October 9, 2025

Pepsi Family Sundays Bring Extra Magic to The Southern Lights - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.