Paws, Lights, and Holiday Nights at the Southern Lights

Published on November 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights at Trustmark Park has officially gone full holiday magic. How magical? Magical enough that we've opened the gates to pets. Yes, pets. Bring the dogs. Bring the pups in sweaters. Bring the dogs who refuse sweaters. Bring the dignified ones. Bring the chaotic ones. We're here for all of it.

With millions of twinkling lights, festive walkways, warm fire pits, and the biggest holiday glow-up a ballpark has ever seen, The Southern Lights is now a place where the whole family can soak in the season together. Even the four-legged family members who think every new smell is an adventure and every stranger is a new best friend.

The idea even got the official stamp of approval from our Assistant Groundskeeper, Piper the AKC American Chocolate Labrador, who takes her title extremely seriously. "Woof, woof, woof," said Piper, which translates to "I have personally inspected the lights, the walkways, and the vibes. Everything is exceptional. Highly recommend."

To keep the joy flowing and the chaos fun instead of feral, pets must remain on a leash at all times. Guests are asked to clean up after their animals and follow all local, state, and federal pet regulations while inside the ballpark. You know the drill. Holiday magic for all.

The Southern Lights runs throughout the season with ice skating, train rides, s'mores stations, festive treats, and immersive displays across the concourse and field. Whether you arrive with kids, cousins, coworkers, or a canine connoisseur of Christmas lights, you're stepping into something unforgettable.







