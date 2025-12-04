Date Night Thursdays Arrive at The Southern Lights

Published on December 4, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights has already transformed Trustmark Park into Mississippi's favorite holiday tradition, and now Thursday nights are getting a little brighter. Beginning this week, Date Night Thursdays offer visitors a simple, joyful way to slow down and experience the season together. For $30, guests receive 2 General Admission tickets and 2 Ice Skate admissions. It is the perfect night out for couples, friends, or anyone looking to explore the walkthrough, take a spin on the ice, and enjoy a glowing winter evening at an easy, feel-good price.

Date Night Thursdays build on what has made The Southern Lights special from the start. The ballpark has become a place where Mississippi wanders, breathes, and reconnects under color and sparkle. This new Thursday tradition gives people one more way to make memories inside a space that feels warm, welcoming, and a little magical. Tickets available at thesouthernlightsms.com.

The Southern Lights is also unveiling a full cocktail menu crafted to match the feeling of walking through a glowing holiday world. Each drink leans into the colors and flavors of the season. Bright blues, festive greens, cozy cider notes, and playful twists come together in a lineup that feels fun, seasonal, and unmistakably part of the experience.

Full Southern Lights Cocktail Menu

Available at Creature's Kitchen, Ghoul's Grill, Downtown Square, and the Farm Bureau Grill when open

Frostbite Fizz

A bright, icy-blue sparkler made with vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, and a splash of prosecco. Crisp, playful, and perfectly at home under the lights.

Merry Mean One

A mischievous green holiday sour featuring melon liqueur, Bacardi, sweet n sour, Starry Night, and a red sugar rim.

South Pole Margarita

Tequila, triple sec, cranberry, lime, and simple syrup shaken into a frosty holiday twist on a classic favorite.

Snowfall Spritz

A light and bubbly blend of prosecco and cranberry juice that feels like catching the first snowflake of the season.

Yuletide Old Fashioned

A warm and cozy mix of bourbon, apple cider, lemon, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Perfect for a slow stroll through the lights.

Warm Winter Classics

Spiked Hot Chocolate (Bailey's or Kahlua)

Spiked Coffee (Bailey's or Kahlua)

Canned Cocktails

Nutrl - White Claw - Surfside

Creature's Kitchen, Ghoul's Grill, and Downtown Square carry the full cocktail menu every night. The Farm Bureau Grill will be open on select nights throughout the season and will feature the full lineup along with rotating daily specials like the Peppermint White Russian. The Grill is also available for private rentals, offering groups and parties a warm indoor gathering space steps away from the walkthrough and light shows.

The Centerfield Pop-Up and Ice Rink Pop-Up focus on warm winter staples and canned cocktails, giving guests easy grab-and-go options as they explore.

These drinks were designed to enhance the small moments that make this event memorable. Whether someone is holding a Frostbite Fizz while the lights dance off the outfield wall or sipping a Yuletide Old Fashioned beside a fire pit with friends, each drink is built to feel like part of the night. Seasonal, colorful, and crafted for wandering, they help turn a simple walk through the lights into something unforgettable.

Date Night Thursdays run all season long as The Southern Lights continues nightly through January 4.







Frontier League Stories from December 4, 2025

Date Night Thursdays Arrive at The Southern Lights - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.