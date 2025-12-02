Winter Wonder Meets Summer Baseball in a New Limited Bundle

Published on December 1, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are introducing a new way to share the magic of the holidays and the anticipation of baseball season all in one gift. For a limited time, The Southern Lights is offering a special bundle that blends winter wonder, summer excitement, and a keepsake to carry through the colder nights.

Each $99 package includes:

- 4 Southern Lights General Admission passes, valid any night of the festival

- 4 reserved seat ticket vouchers for Mud Monsters Opening Day 2026

- A choice between a Southern Lights scarf or a Mud Monsters beanie

Only 75 bundles are available.

Since opening its gates, The Southern Lights has brought something new to Mississippi. Families who have spent years wishing for a holiday tradition close to home are now walking through glowing tunnels of color, warming up beside crackling fire pits, and making memories under the night sky. What began as a simple idea to bring joy to the offseason has become a place where neighbors gather, children run ahead in the cold, and people from across the state come to experience a holiday celebration that feels unmistakably Mississippi.

This bundle also looks ahead to a season that is quickly approaching. In 2026, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will take the field for their second season in the Frontier League, an official MLB Partner League. Opening Day is May 7, and the energy around the team continues to grow as more fans step into the ballpark wearing teal and black. These vouchers give families and friends the chance to be part of that moment when the lights come on, the music hits, and summer begins again in Pearl.

"The Southern Lights has always been about creating moments people remember," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "This bundle gives families something they can enjoy right now under the glow of the lights, something to look forward to when baseball returns, and something to stay warm in the meantime. It felt like the perfect way to connect the seasons."

The Southern Lights continues to grow with new experiences, new traditions, and a spirit that feels rooted in community. This limited bundle connects that spirit to a new year of Mud Monsters baseball, giving guests a chance to share the joy of winter and the promise of Opening Day in one thoughtful gift.

Bundles are available while supplies last at https://bit.ly/48uII6z







