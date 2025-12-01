Titans Ink Canadian Gurney, Swing Deal for Pair of Arms

Pitcher Max Martzolf with the New Jersey Jackals

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with Canadian infielder Austin Gurney, left-handed pitcher Max Martzolf, and right-handed pitcher Konsta Kurikka for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season. Both pitchers were acquired earlier this offseason as part of a five-player deal from the New Jersey Jackals.

Gurney, 23, signs his first professional contract after playing the last four summers with the Moose Jaw Miller Express of the Western Canadian Baseball League. This past season, Gurney posted a .364 average with 15 doubles, six home runs, and knocked in 61 runs over 55 games of action. Over 212 games for the Miller Express, he registered a lifetime .323 batting average with 43 doubles, 27 homers, and 193 RBI. The 6-foot-1 infielder was named a WCBL All-Star three times.

The Campbell River, British Columbia native played four seasons of collegiate baseball at three different schools: Cochise College (Sierra Vista, Arizona), Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, Iowa), and the University of Pikeville (Pikeville, Kentucky) from 2022 to 2025. During his Senior season at Pikeville, Gurney hit .309 with 11 doubles and six home runs, recording 47 RBI over 49 games for the Bears.

Martzolf, 23, joins the Titans after his professional debut last summer. The left-hander made 15 outings (two starts, 13 in relief) for the Jackals this past season, compiling a 1-3 record with a 3.86 ERA over 28 innings pitched - walking 12 and striking out 24 opposing hitters.

The rookie southpaw was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week in late August, spinning 7.1 innings of shutout baseball across three appearances (one start). The week included 11 strikeouts and his first professional start, just his fifth start since the 2022 season.

Hailing from Port St. Lucie, Florida, Martzolf joined the professional ranks following four seasons collegiately at Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, Florida) from 2022 to 2025. As a Senior, Martzolf went 4-2 with a 4.60 ERA over 26 relief appearances - tossing 15.2 frames, striking out 13. He was a lifetime 9-6 with a 6.33 ERA in 77 outings (three starts, 74 in relief) for the Owls - striking out 88 over 79.2 career innings.

Kurikka, 24, comes to Ottawa well-travelled and is slated to become the first Finnish-born professional player in North America in over 100 years. The 6-foot-2 right-hander has seen time pitching in the German Bundesliga, the Spanish league, and the high-level ALB in Australia.

Currently, the product of Mikkeli, Finland, is pitching for the Karachi Monarchs of Baseball United in the United Arab Emirates.

In other news, the Titans have announced the following roster transactions:

Released RHP Lance Koch.

Traded RHP Zach Cameron to the Windy City ThunderBolts in exchange for Future Considerations.

Traded RHP Mark Simon to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association in exchange for Future Considerations.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

