Titans Continue 2026 Roster Build with Five New Signings

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with five new players: utility player Daniel McElveny, outfielder Jackson Lyon, and infielder Jack Halloran, along with right-handed pitchers Caleb Reyes and Michael O'Hanlon, for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

McElveny, 22, comes to Ottawa with five seasons of affiliated experience under his belt. Competing in 26 games a season ago with the Arizona Complex League Rockies, the Rookie ball affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, McElveny hit .242 with four extra base hits (one double, one triple, and two home runs), while producing 12 runs.

Drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of Bonita Vista High School (Chula Vista, California) in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft, McElveny spent four seasons in the Red Sox organization - reaching Class-A on three separate occasions.

In 142 career games, McElveny is a lifetime .200 hitter with 13 doubles, four home runs, and has driven in a total of 44 runs. He adds valuable depth to the position player group with the ability to be a catcher, along with playing both corner outfield positions.

Lyon, 25, joins the independent ranks following the last three seasons in the New York Yankees' organization. Last appearing in just five games for the pinstripes' Florida Complex League affiliate in 2022, Lyon posted a trio of hits, along with two doubles, and drove in two runs. For the last pair of seasons, the outfielder has been sidelined due to injury.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Yankees in 2022, Lyon spent four seasons at California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, California) - playing in a total of 107 games for the Titans. Lyon was a lifetime .299 hitter with 17 doubles, eight home runs, and registered 46 RBI during his collegiate career. He was named a Big West Honourable Mention following the completion of the 2022 season.

Hailing from Independence, Missouri, Lyon put together the best offensive season during his final campaign, in which he hit for a .328 average with 11 doubles, seven home runs, and knocked in 29 runs - posting a .399 on-base percentage in the process.

Halloran, 22, joins the Titans following a four-year collegiate career, and is the Club's signee out of the California Winter League - the Frontier League's Official Winter League. Suiting up at Emory University (Atlanta, Georgia) in 2025, Halloran slugged to a .368 average - posting 14 doubles, eight home runs, and driving in a total of 54 runs. He was named to the ABCA All-Region Second Team, D3baseball.com's All-Region Second Team, and the All-UAA First Team for his accomplishments.

In Palm Springs this winter, Halloran suited up for Bobby Brown's British Columbia Bombers squad - hitting .364 with six doubles, five home runs, and knocking in 21 runs over 19 games of action.

The product of Westhampton Beach, New York, can play both corner infield positions, along with developing his game behind the plate. Over the course of a 152-game college career, Halloran hit .361 with 46 doubles, 28 homers, and posted 170 RBI - while also getting on base at a .479 clip. Halloran finished first all-time in RBI (170), second in home runs (28), third in total bases (329), fifth in on-base percentage (.479), tied for fifth in HBP (26), and sixth in slugging percentage (.617), doubles (46), and walks (105) for the Eagles. Reyes, 25, joins the Titans after playing two seasons in the Pioneer League to start his professional career. In 2025, the 6-foot right-hander pitched 13.1 innings for the Idaho Falls Chukars and Colorado Springs Sky Sox, striking out 11 batters. In 66 innings pitched during his professional career, Reyes has a record of 4-7 in 19 appearances (15 starts), with 46 walks and 46 opposing batters struck out. A native of Woodland Hills, California, he attended Occidental College (Los Angeles, California) in 2022 before playing at Cal Poly Pomona (Pomona, California) from 2023 to 2024. In 41 college appearances, Reyes posted a 22-6 record with a 2.89 ERA in 314.2 innings pitched, walking 47 batters and striking out 194 opposing batters. O'Hanlon, 24, is signing his first professional contract and is set to make his return to baseball after recovering from an injury last season. After last playing for Hofstra University (Hempstead, New York) in 2024, O'Hanlon went 7-4 in 15 starts, with an earned run average of 5.75 during his final season. With 92.1 innings pitched that season, the right-hander walked 26 batters and struck out 81 opposing hitters.

Before becoming a starting pitcher, O'Hanlon had an excellent 2023 season with an earned run average of 3.62 and six saves in 27.1 innings pitched, posting the best strikeout ratio of his career at 12.5 SO/9.

A native of Queens, New York, O'Hanlon pitched in 63 games (17 starts) for the Pride during his four years of college baseball. With a record of 12 wins and seven losses, O'Hanlon also recorded 12 saves, pitching 174.2 innings and striking out 168 opposing batters.

In other news, the Titans have announced the following roster transactions:

Acquired RHP Alvery De Los Santos from the Gateway Grizzlies in exchange for OF Damone Hale.

Traded RHP Alvery De Los Santos to the Oakland Ballers (Pioneer League) for future considerations.

Traded RHP Jon Beymer to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (American Association) for future considerations.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

