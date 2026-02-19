Kellen Brothers Returns to Sussex County

Published on February 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are pleased to announce that pitcher Kellen Brothers has re-signed for the 2026 season.

Last season, the 6'3" right-hander from Gridley, CA, started 18 games for the Miners. He went 8-5 with a 4.50 ERA and struck out 80 batters. Kellen was second on the team in starts (18), innings pitched (104), and wins (8, tied for fourth place in the Frontier League). The 25-year-old has a deep arsenal of pitches, including a slider, changeup, curveball, and fastball with movement.

Kellen signed his first professional contract with the Miners in 2024 after an impressive career at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, OK.

Join Kellen Brothers and the Miners for their home opener on Friday, May 8, 2026, against the Down East Bird Dawgs. Single-game, half-season, and season tickets are now on sale at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







