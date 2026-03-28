Miners Launch Community First Initiative

Published on March 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners Community First Initiative's mission embodies the team's commitment to leveraging the unifying power of baseball to champion community causes and enrich the lives of those within the Sussex County area. The initiative is a strong program that supports local causes, families facing hardships, and community organizations through themed games, fundraising events, and charity auctions.

This strategic endeavor not only raises awareness and funds for important issues but also honors individuals and organizations making a difference. At the heart of the Miners' mission is togetherness, celebration, and giving back, so each game serves a purpose beyond the sport and contributes positively to the community.

Key components of the Initiative include:

Charity Auctions: Fans can bid on special, game-worn jerseys to raise funds for local families, with auction proceeds benefitting children with critical illnesses

Community Events: Includes Autism Acceptance Night, Youth Sports Day, and Education Day school promotions

Fundraising Support: Skylands Stadium acts as a venue for non-profits to host events, raise awareness, and increase community engagement

Specialized Nights: These include, but are not limited to, Casino Night benefiting local organizations and Gold Rush Night benefiting children with cancer.







Frontier League Stories from March 28, 2026

Miners Launch Community First Initiative - Sussex County Miners

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