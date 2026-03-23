Miners Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule
Published on March 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners have unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule, setting the stage for the most ambitious, entertainment-packed season in franchise history. Built around America's 250th anniversary, the 2026 season at Skylands Stadium will feature season-long patriotic celebrations, 12 spectacular fireworks nights (fireworks), two epic drone shows, exciting giveaways, the debut of the Sons of Liberty alter ego, charity-driven jersey auctions, expanded family programming, and a breathtaking lineup of riveting theme nights, including fan favorites like Star Wars Night and Wizards & Wands Night, as well as new additions like Swiftie Night and Chaos Night.
In 2026, summer nights in Sussex County will look different. They will sound bigger. They will feel louder. They will mean more. Because this year...
There's Nothing Minor About It!
"This season reflects who we are as an organization," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners. "From Opening Day in May to the season finale in September, we're committed to going bigger in every category - entertainment, community impact, production value, and the fan experience. Our back-to-back 250th anniversary Fourth of July fireworks shows will be the largest we've ever launched. We'll be celebrating history by making history at Skylands Stadium. There's nothing minor about it!"
Highlighted below are select promotional nights. Please visit our 2026 promotional schedule for the complete listing.
America's 250th Anniversary Celebration
The Miners are pulling out all the stops in honor of the semiquincentennial with patriotic celebrations all season long, including:
Friday, May 8: Opening Day, 250 Years of America Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery, Magnet Schedule Giveaway sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union
Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (fireworks), featuring Washington crossing the Delaware River in a commemorative 250th anniversary design
Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4: Red, White & Boom Weekend featuring the largest fireworks shows in Miners history (fireworksfireworks)
Sons of Liberty Alter Ego Series
This semiquincentennial season is more than baseball-it's a celebration of the rebels, the dreamers, and the everyday heroes who once fought for freedom right here in New Jersey, the Crossroads of the American Revolution. The Miners will take the field as their Sons of Liberty alternate identity to carry this spirit forward on the following nights:
Saturday, May 9 (fireworks)
Saturday, June 20 (fireworks)
Friday, July 3 (fireworks)
Saturday, July 4 (fireworks)
Saturday, September 5 (fireworks)
Fans can bid on the game-worn Sons of Liberty jerseys at each of these games to benefit a local community organization (TBD)..On September 5's Fan Appreciation Night, winning bidders will receive their jerseys on the field during a special postgame ceremony featuring a player autograph session and meet-and-greet.
Spectacular Fireworks Nights and Drone Shows
Fans can enjoy some of New Jersey's biggest and best fireworks shows after every Saturday home game, plus other nights as listed below. The 2026 season features 12 sensational Fireworks Nights and two epic drone shows, including launching the largest fireworks shows in franchise history during the Fourth of July weekend:
Fireworks Nights
Saturday, May 9
Saturday, May 30
Saturday, June 6
Saturday, June 20
Friday, July 3
Saturday, July 4
Saturday, July 25
Saturday, August 1
Saturday, August 15
Saturday, August 22
Saturday, September 5
Sunday, September 6
Drone Shows
Friday, May 8: Opening Day Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery
Friday, August 14: Just Jersey Drone Show presented by Atlantic Health
Giveaways and High-Impact Theme Nights
Friday, June 5: Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Giveaway
Saturday, June 6: Miners Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Provident Bank (fireworks)
Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (fireworks)
Saturday, July 25: Star Wars Night + Lightsaber Giveaway (fireworks)
Saturday, August 1: Wizards & Wands Night + Wand Giveaway (fireworks)
Saturday, September 5: Team Photo Giveaway (fireworks)
Additional theme nights include:
International Fútbol Night - Manly Man Night - Conspiracy Theory Night (Tin Foil Hat Giveaway) - Country Night: Boots, Bats & Baseball (fireworks) - Giants Nation Show Night - Chaos Night (fireworks) - Halloween Night - Murder Mystery Night: Act II - The Golden Rose Player Date Auction
Every week offers a completely different experience at Skylands Stadium.
Family Fun & Ballpark Traditions
Family Fun Sundays return all season long and now feature new character meet and greets, enhancing the Sunday experience for families. Ballpark traditions continue with:
Family Fun Sunday: Tickets for kids 12 and under are only $5, kids run the bases, meet and greet the Miners, and character meet and greets
Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day Brunch by The Barnyard
Sunday, June 21: Father's Day Brunch by The Barnyard
Community First
Community engagement remains central to the Miners' mission:
Saturday, May 30 (fireworks): Paws for a Cause benefiting One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.): Custom Miners pet photo jersey sponsored by Veterinary Care of Hardyston to support O.S.C.A.R. as they rebuild after a catastrophic fire
Saturday, July 4 (fireworks): Hometown Heroes Night
Friday, August 21: Battle of the Badges IV Charity Softball Game (Beneficiary TBD)
Friday, July 24: Casino Night benefiting Benny's Bodega and sponsored by Up and Above Contractors
Wednesday, September 2: Autism Acceptance Night sponsored by Capitol Care
Sussex County Has Talent (season-long competition; finals on September 1)
Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14: Education Days
Wednesday, June 13: Business at the Ballpark
Miners Reading Club Series (July-August)
Season Finale
The year closes with a powerful two-night finish and back-to-back Fireworks Nights:
Saturday, September 5: Fan Appreciation Night (fireworks)
Final Alter Ego Night
Final Sons of Liberty Jersey Auction
Team Photo Giveaway
Fireworks
September 6: Greatest Night in Baseball (fireworks)
Regular season finale
Fireworks finale
Daily Specials
Fans can enjoy great daily specials throughout the season:
Family Fun Sundays: $5 kids (12 and under) tickets, kids run the bases, player meet and greet, and character meet and greet
Taco Tuesdays: $2 tacos
Waggy Wednesdays sponsored by Newton Veterinary Hospital, with Father John's Animal House Adoptable MVP (Most Valuable Pup) sponsored by Subaru World of Newton
Thirsty Thursdays: $1 draft beers
Brain Freeze Fridays: $3 slushies
Fireworks Saturdays: Spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game
Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets for all 2026 promotional nights are on sale now.
tickets.sussexcountyminers.com
(973) 383-7644
Skylands Stadium Box Office, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822
Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.
Frontier League Stories from March 23, 2026
- Miners Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule - Sussex County Miners
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