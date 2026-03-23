Miners Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners have unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule, setting the stage for the most ambitious, entertainment-packed season in franchise history. Built around America's 250th anniversary, the 2026 season at Skylands Stadium will feature season-long patriotic celebrations, 12 spectacular fireworks nights (fireworks), two epic drone shows, exciting giveaways, the debut of the Sons of Liberty alter ego, charity-driven jersey auctions, expanded family programming, and a breathtaking lineup of riveting theme nights, including fan favorites like Star Wars Night and Wizards & Wands Night, as well as new additions like Swiftie Night and Chaos Night.

In 2026, summer nights in Sussex County will look different. They will sound bigger. They will feel louder. They will mean more. Because this year...

There's Nothing Minor About It!

"This season reflects who we are as an organization," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners. "From Opening Day in May to the season finale in September, we're committed to going bigger in every category - entertainment, community impact, production value, and the fan experience. Our back-to-back 250th anniversary Fourth of July fireworks shows will be the largest we've ever launched. We'll be celebrating history by making history at Skylands Stadium. There's nothing minor about it!"

Highlighted below are select promotional nights. Please visit our 2026 promotional schedule for the complete listing.

America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

The Miners are pulling out all the stops in honor of the semiquincentennial with patriotic celebrations all season long, including:

Friday, May 8: Opening Day, 250 Years of America Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery, Magnet Schedule Giveaway sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union

Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (fireworks), featuring Washington crossing the Delaware River in a commemorative 250th anniversary design

Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4: Red, White & Boom Weekend featuring the largest fireworks shows in Miners history (fireworksfireworks)

Sons of Liberty Alter Ego Series

This semiquincentennial season is more than baseball-it's a celebration of the rebels, the dreamers, and the everyday heroes who once fought for freedom right here in New Jersey, the Crossroads of the American Revolution. The Miners will take the field as their Sons of Liberty alternate identity to carry this spirit forward on the following nights:

Saturday, May 9 (fireworks)

Saturday, June 20 (fireworks)

Friday, July 3 (fireworks)

Saturday, July 4 (fireworks)

Saturday, September 5 (fireworks)

Fans can bid on the game-worn Sons of Liberty jerseys at each of these games to benefit a local community organization (TBD)..On September 5's Fan Appreciation Night, winning bidders will receive their jerseys on the field during a special postgame ceremony featuring a player autograph session and meet-and-greet.

Spectacular Fireworks Nights and Drone Shows

Fans can enjoy some of New Jersey's biggest and best fireworks shows after every Saturday home game, plus other nights as listed below. The 2026 season features 12 sensational Fireworks Nights and two epic drone shows, including launching the largest fireworks shows in franchise history during the Fourth of July weekend:

Fireworks Nights

Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 30

Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 20

Friday, July 3

Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, August 1

Saturday, August 15

Saturday, August 22

Saturday, September 5

Sunday, September 6

Drone Shows

Friday, May 8: Opening Day Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery

Friday, August 14: Just Jersey Drone Show presented by Atlantic Health

Giveaways and High-Impact Theme Nights

Friday, June 5: Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Giveaway

Saturday, June 6: Miners Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Provident Bank (fireworks)

Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (fireworks)

Saturday, July 25: Star Wars Night + Lightsaber Giveaway (fireworks)

Saturday, August 1: Wizards & Wands Night + Wand Giveaway (fireworks)

Saturday, September 5: Team Photo Giveaway (fireworks)

Additional theme nights include:

International Fútbol Night - Manly Man Night - Conspiracy Theory Night (Tin Foil Hat Giveaway) - Country Night: Boots, Bats & Baseball (fireworks) - Giants Nation Show Night - Chaos Night (fireworks) - Halloween Night - Murder Mystery Night: Act II - The Golden Rose Player Date Auction

Every week offers a completely different experience at Skylands Stadium.

Family Fun & Ballpark Traditions

Family Fun Sundays return all season long and now feature new character meet and greets, enhancing the Sunday experience for families. Ballpark traditions continue with:

Family Fun Sunday: Tickets for kids 12 and under are only $5, kids run the bases, meet and greet the Miners, and character meet and greets

Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day Brunch by The Barnyard

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day Brunch by The Barnyard

Community First

Community engagement remains central to the Miners' mission:

Saturday, May 30 (fireworks): Paws for a Cause benefiting One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.): Custom Miners pet photo jersey sponsored by Veterinary Care of Hardyston to support O.S.C.A.R. as they rebuild after a catastrophic fire

Saturday, July 4 (fireworks): Hometown Heroes Night

Friday, August 21: Battle of the Badges IV Charity Softball Game (Beneficiary TBD)

Friday, July 24: Casino Night benefiting Benny's Bodega and sponsored by Up and Above Contractors

Wednesday, September 2: Autism Acceptance Night sponsored by Capitol Care

Sussex County Has Talent (season-long competition; finals on September 1)

Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14: Education Days

Wednesday, June 13: Business at the Ballpark

Miners Reading Club Series (July-August)

Season Finale

The year closes with a powerful two-night finish and back-to-back Fireworks Nights:

Saturday, September 5: Fan Appreciation Night (fireworks)

Final Alter Ego Night

Final Sons of Liberty Jersey Auction

Team Photo Giveaway

Fireworks

September 6: Greatest Night in Baseball (fireworks)

Regular season finale

Fireworks finale

Daily Specials

Fans can enjoy great daily specials throughout the season:

Family Fun Sundays: $5 kids (12 and under) tickets, kids run the bases, player meet and greet, and character meet and greet

Taco Tuesdays: $2 tacos

Waggy Wednesdays sponsored by Newton Veterinary Hospital, with Father John's Animal House Adoptable MVP (Most Valuable Pup) sponsored by Subaru World of Newton

Thirsty Thursdays: $1 draft beers

Brain Freeze Fridays: $3 slushies

Fireworks Saturdays: Spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game

Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for all 2026 promotional nights are on sale now.

tickets.sussexcountyminers.com

(973) 383-7644

Skylands Stadium Box Office, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822

Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.







Frontier League Stories from March 23, 2026

Miners Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule - Sussex County Miners

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