Grizzlies Sign Pitchers Garrett Harker, Andrew Ronne

Published on March 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed rookie right-handed pitchers Garrett Harker and Andrew Ronne, again adding to their pitching staff in advance of the 2026 season.

Harker comes to the pro ranks with the Grizzlies after finishing his college career in 2025 at Ball State University, where he was a back-end relief pitcher, earning eight saves in 22 appearances with a 5.14 ERA, 43 strikeouts, and 19 walks as a senior for the Cardinals.

The Lebanon, Indiana native also spent one season at Old Dominion University in Virginia, and began his career at the University of Cincinnati, pitching two years for the Bearcats before transferring.

"Garrett brings a high level of talent to camp," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "A former Midseason Stopper of the Year finalist at Ball State, he brings upside and versatility to our pitching staff this year. We're excited to see what he can do."

Unlike Harker, Ronne pitched his entire collegiate career at one school- East Tennessee State University. In 20 games as a senior last spring, he put up a 2.67 ERA in 20 games along with three saves, 29 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 27 innings.

The 23-year-old bounced between the bullpen and the rotation as a sophomore and junior, striking out 74 total batters in 71 1/3 total innings, but burst onto the scene as a freshman at ETSU in 2022. That season, he went 5-0 in 18 games with a 2.97 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 33 1/3 innings, and was named to both the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team as well as the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America squad.

"Andrew features high-level stuff that sets him apart on the mound," Gaedele said. "His upside is exciting, and we're eager to see how he continues to develop this season."

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







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