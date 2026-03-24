The 'New' New Jersey Jackals: New Ownership Is Placing the Community First

Published on March 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







Paterson, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals, one of the longest tenured baseball teams in the state, is ready to open the 2026 season with new ownership and a fresh vision for the beloved team. A vision that promises a new chapter in the Franchises history - a vision of renewed "Community First," focus and emphasizing education with our youth.

Baye Adofo-Wilson is a proud U.S. Army Veteran, Attorney, and Real Estate Developer. Most importantly, he is a native of Paterson, NJ with the mission to pour back into his community. Adofo-Wilson played in its streets, attended city schools, served his country, and came back to re-invigorate one of Paterson's most treasured landmarks; beginning with directly helping the $110 million Hinchcliffe Stadium restoration in 2023. The stadium restoration was a move that renewed the historic Negro League Stadium.

Adofo-Wilson said when he walks into Hinchliffe Stadium, he is not walking into a business acquisition: he is walking into his neighborhood. "We are incredibly excited to take the reins of this historic franchise," says Adofo-Wilson, while gazing out over the recently reborn stadium Great Falls. "The NJ Jackals have a rich history and a passionate fanbase, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for our fans, players, and the entire community." Every decision his organization makes in 2026 and beyond will be filtered through one question: "Does this serve the people of Paterson and Passaic County?"

"The Jackals are more than a baseball team - they are a cornerstone of community pride and opportunity. Our goal is to deepen our connection with the fans and businesses in Paterson and Passaic County," Adofo-Wilson said. "This is about creating family-friendly entertainment for the local community and celebrating the legacy and future of baseball in Paterson."

Paterson is New Jersey's third-largest city, with 168,000 residents, representing 52 distinct ethnic communities. Founded in a legacy of immigrant labor, industrial pride, and cultural richness that is unmatched in the region. It is also a city that has faced real economic challenges.

There will be focus on including local students and enhancing their connection to the stadium through various school trips and programs like "Read Around the Bases," and other such educational endeavors. Hinchliffe Stadium is also home to the Charles J. Muth Museum, where the public gets to experience the history of the venue through a look back at its roots that stretch back to the 1930's.

Under new leadership, here is what fans can expect starting in the 2026 season:

Ticket Prices for Every Budget: All tickets are now only $10 - in whichever section you choose. On Fridays, we will honor our Silk City with the start of "Silk City Fridays." You'll watch your New Jersey Jackals take on opponents in their Silk City Uniform, and tickets will be $5 for all fans.

Community Engagement: Your New Jersey Jackals have revitalized their approach to Community Involvement in and out of the Stadium. There has been an increased focus in today's youth and education, through educational field trips to the Charles J. Muth Museum. The Museum is an opportunity for anyone in the public to experience the history of the venue by walking through time, learning about its roots that date back to the 1930s. We have also increased and enhanced our "Read Around the Bases," children's reading program, partnered with schools in and around the area.

On-Field Excellence: A renewed focus on player development and building a competitive roster to bring home championships.

Enhanced Fan Experience: Upgraded facilities, new promotions, and family-friendly events to make every game day memorable.

HINCHLIFFE STADIUM: A STAGE UNLIKE ANY OTHER

The Jackals play their home games at Hinchliffe Stadium - a 7,800-seat National Historic

Landmark built in 1932. Hinchliffe Stadium, deeply rooted in history, is one of four remaining Negro League Baseball Stadiums.

Over 20 Hall of Famers graced Hinchliffe's grounds; Including Paterson's own, Larry Doby.

Who would go on to break the American League color barrier in 1947. Dobby also ran track and played baseball on these grounds as a young man. Scouted from this field, Doby created the blueprint for what the people of Paterson are capable of achieving - having gone from the Negro League, directly into the Majors.

Under the leadership of Baye Adofo-Wilson, the Jackals are committed to honoring the Legacies of those who walked these grounds before us through expanded emphasis on the heritage of Paterson. Including a Larry Doby tribute night where his life and legacy will be honored and shared with fans.

THE RETURN: BOBBY JONES NAMED FIELD MANAGER

New Jersey native and Jackals veteran Bobby M. Jones returns to the organization as Field

Manager for 2026. Jones previously served as General Manager during the franchise's move to Hinchliffe Stadium in 2023, and his return signals a continuity of care for the team, for the stadium, and for the community which defines the new ownership era.

"Bobby understands the game, understands this community, and believes baseball can bring people together across cultures and generations," Adofo-Wilson exclaimed. "As we write a new chapter for the Jackals at historic Hinchliffe Stadium, Bobby's experience and leadership make him the ideal person to guide our players and inspire our fans."

2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Season opens May 8th, 2026 at Hinchliffe Stadium at 6:35pm.

Silk City Fridays - An ode to the city's industrial background; Providing $5 entry for all single game ticket purchases. Watch your New Jersey Jackals take the field in their stunning, red, Silk City uniforms.

Heritage and cultural celebration nights honoring Paterson's diverse communities

Enjoy a live DJ every Saturday

Fireworks on select nights throughout the season

TICKETS & SEASON INFORMATION

Season ticket packages and single-game tickets are available now at www.Jackals.com

Groups of 20 or more can join the fun for $7 per ticket. For more information, please contact General Manager, Victoria Lark.

About the NJ Jackals

The New Jersey Jackals are a professional baseball team based in Paterson, NJ. Competing in the Frontier League, the Jackals have a proud tradition of excellence, community involvement, and delivering top-tier entertainment to fans.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.